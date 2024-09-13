Business

Trudeau refuses to intervene in possible Air Canada pilots’ strike

Air Canada pilots
Air Canada pilotsAir Passenger Rights
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jagmeet Singh
Airline Pilots
Airstrikes
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau
Job Action

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news