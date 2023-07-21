Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Thursday that the Cabinet would not permit any more disruptions at West Coast ports.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau said the intermittent strike actions by the International Longshore & Warehouse Union since July 1 were unacceptable.
“We were all dismayed, to be honest, when we found out a good deal that had been worked out at the table that was agreed to both by Union leadership and the management had been suddenly rejected and they were back in a strike position,” Trudeau told reporters.
“This was unacceptable.”
On July 13, the Union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association reached a preliminary agreement.
However, the Union briefly resumed picketing on Wednesday because the strike organizers objected to the terms of the agreement.
The official proposal outlining the agreement's details has not been made available to the public.
“The impact on workers, on families, on businesses right across the country of this prolonged strike has been significant and is a real problem,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau did not threaten back-to-work legislation but said the cabinet would “look at the possible paths forward that we’re looking at” if BC ports do not resume normal operations.
“We needed to continue to make sure people have faith in the collective bargaining process,” said Trudeau.
“So when the Union turned its back and brought forward a fresh strike mandate, we did have to gather.”
“The best deals are always found through negotiations at the bargaining table and that is what we are focused on but we also know this strike could not continue,” said Trudeau.
“We are glad to see the Union is reconsidering the good offer that was on the table and the agreement that was reached.”
Since 1972, Parliament has intervened nine times to resolve disputes at BC ports.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan did not release any statement despite saying he would “have more to say on this” on Thursday.
“We have been patient,” O’Regan said earlier.
“We have respected the collective bargaining process. But we need our ports operating.”
Cabinet two years ago forced an end to a Port of Montréal strike after five days.
“We are looking at all the options,” said O’Regan.
The Port of Vancouver stated that the strike affected $800 million worth of cargo per day. However, they did not provide any further explanation for this amount.
“Challenges associated with interrupted operations at the Port could force businesses to halt production and suspend operations leading to substantial layoffs,” said Victor Pang, Port of Vancouver CEO.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
More hot air and double speak from Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime.
Interesting how "unacceptable" with some folks is treated differently than with others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.