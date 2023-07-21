Seamus O'Regan and Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Thursday that the Cabinet would not permit any more disruptions at West Coast ports. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau said the intermittent strike actions by the International Longshore & Warehouse Union since July 1 were unacceptable.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

More hot air and double speak from Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Interesting how "unacceptable" with some folks is treated differently than with others.

