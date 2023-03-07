Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told a gathering of farmers the fertilizer emissions reduction target is voluntary. 

On Monday, Trudeau spoke at the annual Canadian Federation of Agriculture meeting, where he explained government initiatives to deal with climate change and praised farmers hard work.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

Big104
Big104

The cost of fertilizer is sky rocketing, farmers won't be able to afford what they need. Result - Reduction!! Scum bag liar!!

Paul S
Paul S

You only need to remember one thing about Trudeau..... He is a lair!!!!!!! Fertilizer reduction will be voluntary until he gets re-elected, then it will be mandatory!

Amy08
Amy08

THIS 💯

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

It is voluntary for now.... Once it is established (and probably after an election where he is not trying to pansy to farmers) it will be mandatory. Since fertilizer emissions are directly connected to the amount of fertilizer used it will become a mandatory 30% (or more) reduction in fertilizer use. This in turn will result in a significant decrease in production, but hey.... These Liberals don't really care about consequences, and why should they given all the scandals and ethics violations they have yet to see any consequences for their own behaviour.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Trudeau promused not to increase the carbon tax either, of course after the election he did.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Pierre openly supports you paying more for dairy and chicken products. I wonder how many millions are being funneled from the supply management public relations directly to the Conservative Party. More or less than the Bloc? More or less than the NDP? Now you know one of the reasons why milk, eggs, and butter are so expensive, besides inflation and the carbon tax. So they can continue to fund the major political parties in Canada.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's CCP Puppet Crime Minister keeps changing his tune . . .

Why have the fearless RCMP not looked into his many corrupt dealings with the ChiCommies & the WEF?

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Left coast re your words 'crime minister': Spot on.

nocows
nocows

Trudeau is Karl Schwab light. A compulsive liar.

