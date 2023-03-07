Trudeau said the former Stephen Harper government cut agriculture budgets and services.
“We believe in supporting you, not taking you for granted,” said Trudeau.
Bill C-282 will restrict the federal government from making commitments regarding international trade on certain products and has the support of all the federal political parties.
Trudeau said his government compensated all “supply managed” sectors for “lost market access” because of trade deals made before his government came to power.
“I promise Canadians that never again will Canada’s supply management system be up for negotiation in trade deals,” said Trudeau.
“There’s a bill in the House of Commons right now that will enshrine this into law and ensure future governments respect this promise.”
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said the Conservatives support Bill C-282.
“We voted to send the bill to committee to study it,” said Poilievre.
“We share the goal of supporting supply management in international treaties, as we’ve always done. At the same time, we do need to open up new markets for other agricultural sectors. Ultimately our commitment is to protect supply management as we negotiate free trade agreements in future.”
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet also spoke at the meeting.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
The cost of fertilizer is sky rocketing, farmers won't be able to afford what they need. Result - Reduction!! Scum bag liar!!
You only need to remember one thing about Trudeau..... He is a lair!!!!!!! Fertilizer reduction will be voluntary until he gets re-elected, then it will be mandatory!
THIS 💯
It is voluntary for now.... Once it is established (and probably after an election where he is not trying to pansy to farmers) it will be mandatory. Since fertilizer emissions are directly connected to the amount of fertilizer used it will become a mandatory 30% (or more) reduction in fertilizer use. This in turn will result in a significant decrease in production, but hey.... These Liberals don't really care about consequences, and why should they given all the scandals and ethics violations they have yet to see any consequences for their own behaviour.
Trudeau promused not to increase the carbon tax either, of course after the election he did.
Pierre openly supports you paying more for dairy and chicken products. I wonder how many millions are being funneled from the supply management public relations directly to the Conservative Party. More or less than the Bloc? More or less than the NDP? Now you know one of the reasons why milk, eggs, and butter are so expensive, besides inflation and the carbon tax. So they can continue to fund the major political parties in Canada.
Canada's CCP Puppet Crime Minister keeps changing his tune . . .
Why have the fearless RCMP not looked into his many corrupt dealings with the ChiCommies & the WEF?
Left coast re your words 'crime minister': Spot on.
Trudeau is Karl Schwab light. A compulsive liar.
