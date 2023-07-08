Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was happy to be attending Liberal MP George Chahal’s (Calgary-Skyview, AB) Stampede Breakfast.
“George is an incredible voice for Calgarians as part of our government and our party,” said Trudeau at the Saturday event.
“But the reality is George needs reinforcements.”
Trudeau said he hopes the Liberals elect more MPs in Alberta. He said Chahal and the rest of his team “will always stand up for the values that make Canada strong and great.”
These values are openness, respect, compassion, hard work, and supporting people. This openness and respect extends to diversity, which is one of Canada’s greatest strengths, he said.
The prime minister went on to say diverse people bring thoughtfulness and the ability to solve challenges. He added the world is facing many challenges.
War has returned to Europe and destabilized the world’s energy prices. Climate change has contributed to wildfires Albertans are fighting right now, he said.
There are hangover effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a difficult time for individuals, families, and healthcare workers. He said there are many reasons for people to feel anxious and worried.
However, he said there are many reasons to be optimistic, positive, and ambitious. He called for people to build a better country through the choices they make.
When it comes to the Calgary Stampede, he said it is a time to show people the city’s openness, layered identities, and how its values match Canada’s. The Canadian government will continue to be there for people.
It has given out grocery rebates. People will be receiving their Climate Action Incentive cheques to cope with the carbon tax.
Trudeau concluded by saying he looks forward to celebrating the Calgary Stampede with every one.
Chahal introduced Trudeau by thanking people for coming to his Stampede Breakfast.
He said he was grateful for the Baitun-Nur Mosque for hosting it.
“I have the honour and privilege of introducing the prime minister of Canada the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau,” he said.
Calgary resident Richard Wiebe was kicked out of the event for heckling Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault while he gave opening remarks.
“You save $1.45 billion,” said Wiebe.
Wiebe was referencing the cost of the Canadian government providing a 10% raise to Old Age Security for seniors 65 to 74, which it has denied them. He has called his Conservative MP, the NDP, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, but no one is addressing this matter.
He said seniors put their blood, sweat, and tears into building Canada, and this is how Trudeau wants to treat them.
Another heckler said God sent Jesus to die for Trudeau’s sins.
“In Jesus name, repent for your sins,” said the heckler.
The heckler said God “will not spare you if you do not repent for your wicked ways.” She called on him to turn away from evil.
While it would be easy for her to hate him, she said God has planted compassion in her heart to pray for him.
Trudeau said at a rally at the Haysboro Community Association in Calgary on Friday the Calgary Heritage byelection is “an opportunity to send a message about the kind of country we want for our kids’ future, the better future we need.”
“There’s a lot of reasons to be anxious and worried about the future,” he said.
“The question we have to ask ourselves as Canadians is what do we do given these challenges.”
(8) comments
Trudeau does not care. His kind really believe that we must be controlled and managed!
Only one message to Justin Trudeau "Get out of Alberta and stay out!'
The utter audacity. He has no soul, conscience, morals or integrity to show his face anywhere let alone Alberta. It is astonishing many don't see through its corrupt, conflicted and compromised reptilian character. Other than that, he's probably okay.
Where did they get that Podium . . . from Iran?
After his long list of things wrong with Canada, he has the nerve to tell us to be optimistic. What a useless piece of shoe leather.
“There’s a lot of reasons to be anxious and worried about the future,” he said.
There sure are if the Liberals somehow manage to steal the next election.
I'm surprised the tird can even show his face in Calgary
It's his most challenging acting gig. All he cares about is staying in power to push Agenda 2030 New World Order cr*p down our throats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.