Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was excited to be at Liberal MP George Chahal’s (Calgary-Skyview, AB) Stampede Breakfast.

“George is an incredible voice for Calgarians as part of our government and our party,” said Trudeau at the Saturday event. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Raz
Raz

Trudeau does not care. His kind really believe that we must be controlled and managed!

JGL
JGL

Only one message to Justin Trudeau "Get out of Alberta and stay out!'

guest1019
guest1019

The utter audacity. He has no soul, conscience, morals or integrity to show his face anywhere let alone Alberta. It is astonishing many don't see through its corrupt, conflicted and compromised reptilian character. Other than that, he's probably okay.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Where did they get that Podium . . . from Iran?

grandview.67
grandview.67

After his long list of things wrong with Canada, he has the nerve to tell us to be optimistic. What a useless piece of shoe leather.

retiredpop
retiredpop

“There’s a lot of reasons to be anxious and worried about the future,” he said.

There sure are if the Liberals somehow manage to steal the next election.

guest1121
guest1121

I'm surprised the tird can even show his face in Calgary

Amy08
Amy08

It's his most challenging acting gig. All he cares about is staying in power to push Agenda 2030 New World Order cr*p down our throats.

