Trudeau wants five minutes with every Canadian to explain carbon tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said cabinet would be better off if it could spend five minutes with each Canadian to explain the carbon tax, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The Conservatives have to twist themselves in knots and make it sound very different than it actually is to ty to get people outraged about it,” said Trudeau in a speech at Le Rendezvous de Valle seniors’ club in Hanmer, ON. “That’s the answer in two seconds.” If Trudeau had five minutes to explain the carbon tax to every Canadian, he predicted his poll numbers would improve. His remarks were transcribed by a Parliamentary Press Gallery pool reporter. Media were asked to leave the room soon after. Trudeau made the comments Friday, accompanied by Liberal MPs Marc Serre (Nickel Belt, ON) and Viviane Lapointe (Sudbury, ON). Carbon tax opponents have questioned the point of it. Former Conservative MP Robert Sopuck (Dauphin-Swan River, MB) said at the House of Commons Environment Committee in November he has “yet to have anybody explain to me how a carbon tax in Canada will affect anything that happens in Canada in terms of droughts, floods and all those kinds of things.”“We are all entitled to our opinions but not own facts,” said Sopuck. “The fact Canada emits 1.5% of global carbon means not much we do in Canada will have any effect either on the global climate or Canada’s.”This comes after Saskatchewan Crown Corporations Minister Dustin Duncan stood on Parliament Hill on Thursday to announce the province would not be remitting its share of the carbon tax ahead of a March 1 deadline.READ MORE: Sask Minister walks in Ottawa snow and refuses to pay carbon tax“I took a walk in the rain and made an important decision about the carbon tax,” said Duncan. “Today, I’m announcing that in addition to not collecting the carbon tax on SaskEnergy bills, the Government of Saskatchewan will not be remitting the federal carbon tax on natural gas Saskatchewan families use to heat their homes.”