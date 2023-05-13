Justin Trudeau
New figures show Trudeau’s Housing Strategy Act financed the construction of 106,000 homes since 2019.

CMHC

Yet, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), there is an estimated shortage of 400,000 homes per year and builders are not meeting the demand.

For sale

(1) comment

Forgettable
Forgettable

It's because the illegitimate trudeau regime wants us young people to own nothing.

