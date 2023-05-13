New figures show Trudeau’s Housing Strategy Act financed the construction of 106,000 homes since 2019.
Yet, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), there is an estimated shortage of 400,000 homes per year and builders are not meeting the demand.
CMHC, in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, said a total of 106,377 units had been completed to date.
“This figure does not represent the total number of homes built as it only encompasses those formally funded under the National Housing Strategy,” said the inquiry. The staff did not elaborate.
Figures were released at the request of Conservative MP Marty Morantz (Charleswood-St. James, MB), who asked “with regard to the government’s National Housing Strategy, how many residential units constructed through the strategy have been completed?”
In terms of the number of homes built, Québec had the highest count with 32,598 units, followed by Ontario with 27,643 units, British Columbia with 22,540 units, Alberta with 6,917 units, Saskatchewan with 4,085 units, Nova Scotia with 4,066 units, Manitoba with 3,125 units, Yukon with 1,740 units, Prince Edward Island with 1,131 units, New Brunswick with 990 units, Newfoundland and Labrador with 536 units, Nunavut with 550 units, and the Northwest Territories with 456 units.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, parliament in 2019 passed the Act that enshrined a “right to adequate housing” in federal law.
CMHC, in a Housing Market Information report last June 23, said demand for housing totalled 3.53 million homes by 2030, the equivalent of more than 440,000 a year.
“To restore affordability, we need 3,500,000 additional housing units beyond current projections,” wrote analysts.
“The size of the number should make all of us who form part of the housing market system realize we have a large task in front of us.”
The national housing stock totals 16 million single-family homes, townhouses, apartments and condominiums by official estimate.
New construction averages 200,000 units annually.
Peter Routledge, federal superintendent of financial institutions, in March 3 testimony at the Senate Banking committee said housing shortages were worrisome.
“I do worry about the structural mismatch between supply and demand in Canadian housing,” said Routledge.
“We have new Canadians arriving and young Canadians leaving home and creating households with about 250,000 households being formed every year in Canada,” said Routledge.
“However, we’re probably completing 200,000 to 210,000 houses every year.”
“That is a structural mismatch that adds to price acceleration which can produce sudden price changes that can then lead to negative equity, which is a very hard burden for folks to bear,” said Routledge.
“It also makes it harder for younger Canadians to get in.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
It's because the illegitimate trudeau regime wants us young people to own nothing.
Log In
