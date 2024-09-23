Business

Trudeau’s summer jet-setting under scrutiny amid skyrocketing carbon taxes

Trudeau logged enough hours in the Canadair jet to fill 3,000 Ford F-150s and circle the Earth two times.
Trudeau logged enough hours in the Canadair jet to fill 3,000 Ford F-150s and circle the Earth two times.Canadair
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canadair Ct133 Silver Star
Health Minister Mark Holland
Trudeau contradicted himself
government hypocrisy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news