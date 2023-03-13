According to the Blacklock's Reporter, Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng refuses to comment on her public endorsement of the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations (CTCCO), which is considered a Communist Party of China (CCP) front.
Ng has attended CTCCO events and records show three other Toronto-area Liberal MPs publicly endorsed the Confederation’s work - Shaun Chen (Scarborough North, ON), Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and Majid Jowhari (Richmond Hill, ON).
“This is but the tip of the iceberg,” said witness Cheuk Kwan at the Commons Ethics committee.
“China’s interference in Canada has been soft, intangible, and gradual. As a result, this build-up over the years remains invisible to many Canadians.”
Kwan is a co-chair of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China and a filmmaker based in Toronto.
“Urged on and supported by Chinese consulates, organizations were set up by individuals sympathetic to the regime,” said Kwan.
“Chief among them are the National Congress of Chinese Canadians, NCCC, and its successor, the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations.”
Kwan said the CTCCO is one of many “proxy organizations” connected to the Chinese government.
“These and many other proxy organizations practice the art of astroturfing, echoing the party line to defend China’s foreign and domestic policies,” said Kwan.
“In addition to engaging friendly academics and business people to advocate on its behalf, China also spreads its tentacles to cultivate elected officials and infiltrate political institutions at all levels of Canadian society.”
Kwan testified that innocuous-sounding community groups manipulated by CCP agents “harass and intimidate Canadians who are critical of China” including activists, dissidents, and human rights advocates. “You get a phone call in the middle day asking, ‘So, how are your parents doing back in Sichuan, China?’” he said.
“Then you get the message,” said Kwan.
“If you don’t behave, your parent's phone numbers, address, or even their physical well-being is under threat. It’s a very subtle threat. They have used this on many, many Chinese Canadians.”
“How commonly known was this?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB).
“Very commonly known,” replied Kwan.
“We’ve seen a lot of this on the ground. Many of these have not been reported, or if they were reported to local police or the RCMP, they would not be handled.”
Kwan urged Parliament to enact a Foreign Agents Registration Act mandating disclosure of paid China agents.
“The Chinese-Canadian community and other people welcome this registry,” said Kwan.
“This line that setting up a registry is an attack on the Chinese-Canadian community I will not buy. This is a standard line given by the Chinese Communist Party. They are using the same line.”
On Friday, Ng said the cabinet should use caution in enacting a registry of foreign agents.
“We have a great responsibility to ensure that we are not unfairly or unintentionally creating a cloud that hovers over an entire community that is feeling incredibly uncertain and who have felt the discomfort of unconscious bias,” Ng told the media.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(10) comments
What does it say about Liberals when foreign enemies will break the law to get them elected?
terd dope, one of the most vile creatures on this earth.
[thumbup]
"On Friday, Ng said the cabinet should use caution in enacting a registry of foreign agents."
Of course she did. She's compromised like the part time drama teacher.
In many countries, Ng would have been arrested and charged with treason by now. Wake up, Canadian sheeple!
The 64,000 dollar question: Is Mary Ng an asset of a Foreign Govt. just like the Crime Minister?
Where the h*ll have CSIS & the feckless RCMP been while the country has been taken over by communists?
The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime!
[thumbup]
Nobody can tell me that Castro's son has nothing to do with this.
[thumbup]
