According to the Blacklock's Reporter, Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng refuses to comment on her public endorsement of the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations (CTCCO), which is considered a Communist Party of China (CCP) front.

Ng has attended CTCCO events and records show three other Toronto-area Liberal MPs publicly endorsed the Confederation’s work - Shaun Chen (Scarborough North, ON), Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and Majid Jowhari (Richmond Hill, ON).

(10) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

What does it say about Liberals when foreign enemies will break the law to get them elected?

Report Add Reply
MrFred
MrFred

terd dope, one of the most vile creatures on this earth.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"On Friday, Ng said the cabinet should use caution in enacting a registry of foreign agents."

Of course she did. She's compromised like the part time drama teacher.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

In many countries, Ng would have been arrested and charged with treason by now. Wake up, Canadian sheeple!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The 64,000 dollar question: Is Mary Ng an asset of a Foreign Govt. just like the Crime Minister?

Where the h*ll have CSIS & the feckless RCMP been while the country has been taken over by communists?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Nobody can tell me that Castro's son has nothing to do with this.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

