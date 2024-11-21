Trump plans to restart Keystone XL pipeline

President-elect Donald Trump plans to revive the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline on his first day back in the White House.Sources close to Trump's transition team told Politico that the president-elect wants to signal his commitment to pro-oil policies by declaring the 1200 mile Canada-to-Nebraska crude pipeline project active again. The move appears to challenge President Joe Biden's previous cancellation of the project and reinforce Trump's energy campaign messaging..Jean says prospects of Keystone XL Pipeline's revival high amid Trump’s re-election .However, the pipeline faces substantial hurdles. TC Energy, the Calgary-based company that originally developed the project, has already abandoned its plans and removed the steel infrastructure previously placed on the ground. Any potential reconstruction would need to obtain new local permits.The pipeline's history is complex. .Queen Vic out, a buffalo in at Manitoba Legislature.Originally rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015, Trump approved the cross-border permit in 2017. Biden revoked that approval in January 2021, effectively ending the project.Current energy market conditions further complicate the pipeline's potential revival. U.S. oil production has reached record levels, diminishing the economic incentive for Canadian crude shipments..Saskatchewan teen facing new charges after setting classmate on fire.Canadian oil exports have found alternative routes, including a recently constructed West Coast link for Alberta crude.During his recent campaign, Trump criticized Biden's pipeline decision, arguing it demonstrated weakness. He specifically highlighted the contrast between cancelling Keystone XL and what he described as approving the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe.Even if Trump attempts to reinstate the project, numerous legal and economic barriers would likely prevent its immediate implementation..Sask woman charged with defrauding social services of nearly $48,000.The pipeline would require new environmental assessments, permit applications, and significant financial reinvestment.TC Energy has moved on from the project and divested its pipeline systems. The company has not indicated any intention to restart the Keystone XL development.