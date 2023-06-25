Ad logo
Image courtesy of the blowup on Unsplash

A national ombudsman ruled that TV stations must inform viewers about the distinction between news and advertising content. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this decision was made in response to a case involving a Montréal morning show that promoted a sponsor's product without disclosing that it was an advertisement.

Tags

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Warned is weak, I've no problem with the powers that be mandating it, though it seems things like this can have a slippery slope or unintended consequences, then when the morons try and fix that they scr*w everything up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.