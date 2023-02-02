Kayande Al-Guneid

Alberta NDP candidates Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) and Nagwan Al-Guneid (Calgary-Glenmore) did work for the Pembina Institute, said an Alberta MLA.

“It’s important for Calgarians to know about the close relationship between the Alberta NDP and anti-oil groups like the Pembina Institute,” said Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont) in a Thursday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

MLC
MLC

It would probably be difficult to find an NDP candidate (provincial or federal) that didn't have some link to an anti-everything but solar/tidal/wind/magic energy type institution....

When even Al Jazeera (not noted for even center -right reporting) published an op-ed on 'greening' not being the ultimate end all based on our current route(s) it's time to pay attention.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/1/29/greening-ourselves-to-extinction

