Alberta NDP candidates Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) and Nagwan Al-Guneid (Calgary-Glenmore) did work for the Pembina Institute, said an Alberta MLA.
“It’s important for Calgarians to know about the close relationship between the Alberta NDP and anti-oil groups like the Pembina Institute,” said Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Prasad Panda (Calgary-Edgemont) in a Thursday statement.
“Both Samir Kayande and Nagwan Al-Guneid are deeply involved with this anti-oil group that refers to the oil sands as ‘tar sands.’”
The Pembina Institute said it's working to solve present energy challenges, which it believes can be done by reducing the effects of fossil fuels and promoting renewable energy.
“We provide our expertise to industry and government leaders, and we advocate for a strong, science-based approach to policy, regulation, environmental protection and energy development,” said Pembina.
“It’s time to transition to cleaner energy systems.”
The Alberta NDP said Kayande is focused on building a resilient economy, one which creates good-paying jobs for people for generations to come. It said he believes leading the energy transition will make Alberta stronger.
“Samir creates software tools to help large institutions invest in energy, helped build a billion-dollar fossil fuel research company, and sat on the board of the Pembina Institute,” it said.
He has lived in Calgary since 2004 with his wife JJ and their two children.
The Alberta NDP said Al-Guneid is the director at the Business Renewables Centre Canada (BRC-Canada).
“Nagwan Al-Guneid is an award-winning leader in the sustainability and energy sector who recognizes the role Calgary plays on the world energy stage,” it said.
She has worked at the Energy Futures Lab and TotalEnergies. She holds two degrees from the University of Calgary, including a master’s of science in sustainable energy development.
The BRC-Canada is a modern marketplace affiliated with Pembina where corporations and institutions can learn how to buy renewable energy from developers. It brings people together to generate awareness in the industry, build a strong community, and provide tools and resources.
Panda said he understands the importance of Alberta’s energy industry and the jobs it creates because he worked in it for decades. He added Calgary is coming back stronger than ever, and “the last thing we need is people representing us who don’t value or understand our economy.”
“Candidates like these will adversely impact the lives and livelihoods of energy workers,” he said.
The Canadian government was forced to apologize in 2020 after concealing about $200,000 in contracts awarded to Pembina.
Former natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan said he was sorry after the omission was discovered by Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen (Red Deer-Mountainview).
The Canadian government paid Pembina $182,958 for contracts and $1.7 million in federal grants.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley broke her silence about the Just Transition on January 18.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
It would probably be difficult to find an NDP candidate (provincial or federal) that didn't have some link to an anti-everything but solar/tidal/wind/magic energy type institution....
When even Al Jazeera (not noted for even center -right reporting) published an op-ed on 'greening' not being the ultimate end all based on our current route(s) it's time to pay attention.
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/1/29/greening-ourselves-to-extinction
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.