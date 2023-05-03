Hydro Lines Sunset

Jonathan Wilkinson is touting $40 billion of investments in Canada’s power sector.

 Courtesy Andrew Meteley on Unsplash

The UCP is prepared to challenge Ottawa over commitments to decarbonize Alberta’s electricity grid to net zero by 2035.

Instead, MLAs Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz said a UCP government would stick to international commitments to have it done by 2050 and asserted that Ottawa is overstepping its jurisdiction in forcing provinces — including Alberta — to do it sooner.

UCP Presser

UCP candidates Rebecca Schulz and Brian Jean

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

have they found a reliable source of energy to replace it?? I don't think so and it would be all over the media if they have. until then there is no such thing as net zero.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.