The UCP is prepared to challenge Ottawa over commitments to decarbonize Alberta’s electricity grid to net zero by 2035.
Instead, MLAs Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz said a UCP government would stick to international commitments to have it done by 2050 and asserted that Ottawa is overstepping its jurisdiction in forcing provinces — including Alberta — to do it sooner.
Although the federal government has the authority to enter into treaties such as the Paris Accord, it’s up to the provinces to implement those commitments. And those commitments set a deadline of 2050, not 2035.
Although he said Alberta remains committed to net zero by 2050, a UCP government would be prepared to take legal action if the Feds took punitive measures — financial penalties — to force the issue.
Schulz said it’s not just Alberta that finds itself in a similar situation. Saskatchewan and even Ontario are feeling pressure to meet the more stringent federal requirements. Last week Ontario committed to expanding gas fired power in the province and to expand and even build new gas power plants even if federal rules forbid it.
Rushing to net zero 15 years sooner would cost Alberta taxpayers in excess of $87 billion, they said at a press conference in south Calgary Tuesday. That’s because the province would be forced to retire baseline power sources such as its remaining coal plants and spend billions to build unreliable wind and solar plants, threatening the stability of the grid.
“NDP leader Rachel Notley’s plan to mandate a net-zero grid by 2035 is not only unrealistic, but the most expensive political promise in Alberta history,” Jean said. “This is not only unrealistic but it’s dangerous to the long term health of our economy.”
Also, because of such a drastic shift, the reliability of the power system could be potentially compromised, leading to ‘brownouts’ and outages caused by an inconsistent power supply. the issue is expected to become more acute in the coming years as electric vehicles create additional demand.
To simplify — coal power keeps the lights on. Wind and solar can only add additional supply when the wind is blowing, or alternately, when the sun shines. By definition, it’s intermittent.
And, Jean and Schulz say, Albertans are already paying the price in the form of higher electricity rates.
According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), wholesale electricity rates rose nearly 60% in 2022 and have more than doubled since 2013, when the province began retiring its coal fired power fleet.
That was accelerated under the former NDP government.
There is a direct correlation between those price increases and switching from fossil fuels.
Last year was the first year wind overtook coal to become the second-largest power source in the province. In 2022, coal provided 17% of Alberta’s generation compared to 47% in 2018. In the same period, renewables — namely wind — doubled to 18% from 9%. The problem is wind power operates at barely 35% of capacity compared to 80% for coal. And given that wind mills are concentrated in the southern part of the province, it makes it that much more expensive. And affordability is shaping up to be a major theme in the election.
“This unrealistic plan to rush to a net zero grid over the next 12 years will raise power prices for families and businesses by at least 40% more than they otherwise be,” Schulz said.
Another factor, completely beyond the reach of either party, is the federal carbon tax which will more than double to $170 per tonne by 2030 from $65 as of April 1 of this year. That will inevitably have an impact on power prices in this province, which can’t rely on hydro or nukes.
And despite grilling the NDP on their numbers the UCP was unable to offer any of their own, other than to say better management of the issue is a cost saving in itself.
”Over a 30-year period Alberta businesses can use innovation and long-term investments without harming the economy.”
have they found a reliable source of energy to replace it?? I don't think so and it would be all over the media if they have. until then there is no such thing as net zero.
