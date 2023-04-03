Cow sitting in a field

 Photo by Gilles DETOT on Unsplash

United Kingdom farmers are being forced to reduce their carbon footprint by giving ‘methane suppressants’ to their dairy cows to make them burp less.

The cows will eat ‘compound feeds’ with seaweed and essential oils additives to reduce digestion gas.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

rianc
rianc

Has the UK government tested to ensure these supplements are safe? Also is the government going to pay for the supplements to be given to livestock and reimburse farmers for the loss of any livestock related to these supplements? If the answer is no, then farmers should refuse to give the supplements to their livestock. This another government interfering where they have no business. Maybe farmers will protest these actions, wouldn't that be great.

