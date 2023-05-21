The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) is raising concerns over the Alberta NDP’s plan to raise the corporate tax to 11% if it wins the election.
“Our desire is to see these jobs continue in the province so that Alberta workers can take pride in what we build while maintaining safe and high-paying jobs,” said CLAC Prairie Director Dennis Perrin in a press release.
The Alberta NDP published its costed economic platform on Tuesday, which prioritizes spending money on healthcare.
“Our plan is focused on the needs of Albertans who can’t find a family doctor and are forced to wait up to 15 hours in the ER before they get care,” said NDP candidate Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West).
To pay for the NDP’s programs, the plan said it it will raise the corporate income tax on large businesses from 8% to 11%. This will raise about $6.2 billion.
The release said this tax increase makes CLAC concerned about the long-term employment of the thousands of skilled tradespeople across Alberta it employs.
Perrin said Alberta enjoys the lowest taxes in Canada, and this has made it a lucrative investment environment.
The release went on to say tax rates have a direct impact on investment, and this has a direct impact on jobs. If corporate tax rates are raised, it said it can lead to facilities and jobs moving out of the country.
CLAC’s interest is maintaining an investment climate which attracts good-paying jobs for skilled Albertans.
Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Brian Jean (Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche) responded by saying the NDP’s policies will “kill investment in Alberta, and that means fewer jobs, which hurts ordinary working families.”
“This labour union understands that,” said Jean.
“The only way for Albertans to attract global investment is to vote for the UCP on May 29.”
Jean accused the NDP of wanting “to take Alberta backwards with more of the same failed policies.” He said the UCP are moving Alberta forward.
The Alberta Chambers of Commerce (ACC) said on Thursday it is concerned by the NDP’s announcement to increase the corporate tax rate.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
All unions need to recognize that a vote for the ndp is the start of joblessness in this province with no return to prosperity. The federal liberal / ndp will see to that.
