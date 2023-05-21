Alberta economy

People walking in Calgary's downtown core by the Bow. 

 Courtesy Evelyne Asselin/CBC

The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) is raising concerns over the Alberta NDP’s plan to raise the corporate tax to 11% if it wins the election. 

“Our desire is to see these jobs continue in the province so that Alberta workers can take pride in what we build while maintaining safe and high-paying jobs,” said CLAC Prairie Director Dennis Perrin in a press release. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

eldon628
eldon628

All unions need to recognize that a vote for the ndp is the start of joblessness in this province with no return to prosperity. The federal liberal / ndp will see to that.

