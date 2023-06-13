Solar panels and crops

A UofA study suggests solar panels and crops could go hand-in-hand.

 Agrivoltaics Canada

Solar panels and spinach could be the key to avoiding potential land use conflicts between agriculture and energy production, according to a University of Alberta study.

There’s a common perception in the agricultural community that solar panels and farming are incompatible. But UofA researchers found certain crops — like spinach — would not only survive, but thrive, planted under the solar arrays.

Solar efficiency in Canada

Alberta and southern Saskatchewan have the highest solar efficiency ratings in Canada. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

