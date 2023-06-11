smoking-cigarette

source: CBC

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The federal government does not know how much tobacco is smuggled across the country.

A report to Parliament says that cigarette manufacturers estimate it costs billions in lost taxes, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Seized smokes

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

" ...... $2 billion annually in lost tax revenue with that money diverted to some of Canada’s most notorious organized crime groups". As in our Federal Government? They seem to be one of our most notorious organized crime group. To save money, I would gladly buy from a smuggler (if I could find one).

Raz
Raz

The Feds cost taxpayers trillions and use it against us...so 😫

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well 2 days ago Justin Trudeau gave Ukraine 500 Million Canadian taxpayer dollars without any authorization, in January 750 Million Canadian taxpayer dollars, last July 250 Million Canadian taxpayer dollars, all on overseas trips without any authorizations that I can find. 1.5 BILLION Canadian taxpayer dollars.

At least with smuggled cigarettes, Canadian farmers, manufacturers, transporters, and end product users profit here in Canada. When they get the distilleries, and breweries in place, life will even be cheaper for Canadian citizens.

Don't even bring up the health costs, 75% of Canadians just took an experimental vaccine that may kill them with as little as 1 dose, nevermind the 5 or 6 some have taken.

The amount of money that the Canadian government has lost, wasted, stolen, misplaced, squandered, and squirelled away in offshore countries is scandalous. The biggest boom in employment will be financial auditors if we ever elect an honest government. They can start right inside the Canada Revenue Agency, and work outwards from there.

I say more power to anyone not financially supporting government waste. This fall we will buy beef and pork directly from farmers, as many vegetables directly from farmers as we aren't currently growing, if I lived in the climate for it, I would grow tobacco also. I would just call it Marijuana for personal use, bureaucrats wouldn't know the difference.

If we are lucky 20% of taxes are going towards what they are supposed to be collected for, the rest disappear into General Revenue, and end up in Ukraine, China, or elsewhere with no oversight or receipts.

We need more entrepreneurs, anyone who offers a cash deal for less, has a new customer.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I’m gonna take a page out of the leftist playbook and change the language. “Undocumented distributors prevent criminals from collecting $400 million in protection money.”

guest633
guest633

👍

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

