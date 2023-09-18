Chris Scott

Chris Scott getting arrested. 

 Courtesy Files

Alberta gym owner Rebecca Ingram and Whistle Stop Cafe owner Chris Scott have launched a class action lawsuit against the provincial government on behalf of every business owner who suffered economic losses related to COVID-19 restrictions. 

“Even if we assume all of the Orders were issued for a proper purpose, on what planet should the financial burden of orders issued for the benefit of society as a whole fall on the shoulders of small business people in the Province of Alberta?” said Rath and Company Barristers and Solicitors lawyer Jeff Rath in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

That Rath cat is cool! Good guy!!

Win or lose this is the small stuff compared to what tribunals will bring.

It’s certainly surprising to see that Smith or the UCP haven’t issued a statement on the Ingram case! Why not?? So much radio silence from this government on important items that were the basis on why many Albertans re-elected them. Smith has become a one song oil and gas dance.

The UCP had to wait until the 30 day appeal time was up. Justice Minister Amery did state after the Ingram/Hinshaw ruling that the Government could not make a public statement until after the 30 day appeal time.

