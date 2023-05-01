Smith

Smith

 Courtesy Alberta United Conservative Party

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the United Conservative Party would lower income taxes if if it forms government again. 

“Taxes are the biggest cost for most Alberta families,” said Smith at a Monday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest399
guest399

If she cancels that stupid arena and gets rid of the horrible LRT's, I'll believe her on the taxes. But as long as she is pouring public money into crooked construction boondoggles, I don't believe a single thing she says about anything else. Anyone who builds LRT's and uses public money to bail out billionaires who own lucrative entertainment businesses will not cut taxes in any kind of meaningful way. She needs that tax money. It's to pay the cronies who use public money to pour concrete for wealthy billionaires.

private property
private property

Income tax is immoral. It is a form of slavery. We need a 15-20% consumption tax to be split among all 3 levels of government as the only tax in Canada. Technology should be reducing the size of government not increasing it.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Smith needs to scrap income tax all together! Income tax is theft! Politicians are criminals and governments are criminal organizations!

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The World-wide cult needs your tax money to enslave you.

They will and have killed many, to keep their coffers full and you poor.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Notley will try to turn it into tax cut for rich. That will be her talking point... accuracy is not relevant.... NDP will say anything if they think it will stick. Focus must be on small business....

PersonOne
PersonOne

That will affect everyone..... good plan to provide more money in pockets of all citizens.

