Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the United Conservative Party would lower income taxes if if it forms government again.
“Taxes are the biggest cost for most Alberta families,” said Smith at a Monday press conference.
“That’s why the United Conservative Party is committed to making life affordable by cutting taxes for all Albertans.”
.@ABDanielleSmith said taxes will be cut taxes for all Albertans. New 8% tax bracket on income under $60,000. pic.twitter.com/vfFjtselCm— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 1, 2023
If re-elected, Smith said the UCP would create a new 8% tax bracket on income under $60,000.
This means every Albertan earning more than $60,000 will save $760. Those earning less than $60,000 will see a 20% reduction to their tax bills.
The premier went on to say this permanent tax cut will allow people to put savings towards their priorities. She added people “earned it, not the government.”
.@ABDanielleSmith said this additional money can go towards other costs. Reminded taxes to inflation. pic.twitter.com/SEcjthS0Xq— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 1, 2023
The UCP will reindex tax brackets to keep up with inflation. This will offer protection from the Canadian government’s high spending, debt, and carbon tax.
Smith said the UCP will extend the fuel tax cut until December 31, ensuring people save 13 cents per litre at the pump. This is a savings of about $10 on average every time people fill up their vehicles.
Smith took to the airways in November to say substantial help was on the way, as she was introducing the Inflation Relief Act and suspending the fuel tax.
“We are facing a very difficult time as a country and as a province,” she said.
The Alberta government will provide $600 over six months for each dependent child under 18 years of age and senior. This will be targeted at middle-income families with household incomes below $180,000.
She acknowledged Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley hiked taxes 97 times and raised the business tax by 20%, leading to people leaving in droves. Under the NDP, there were 13 consecutive quarters of people leaving Alberta.
Businesses closed their doors, industries were forced to lay off workers, and investment dried up, Smith said adding the choice in this election could not clearer.
Smith concluded by saying this choice is “between a UCP government that will cut your taxes and make life more affordable, or an NDP government that will make you pay more across the board from taxes to fuel to groceries and more.”
“We can’t afford to go back,” she said.
Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Matt Jones (Calgary-South East) said the province has made too much progress to throw it away to Notley and the NDP.
“This could quite possibly be the most important election in Alberta’s history,” said Jones.
“Conservatives are committed to creating opportunities for all Albertans with good-paying jobs, low taxes, a strong economy, and also ensuring our communities are safe and secure.”
.@MattJonesYYC said Alberta is making progress, which could be thrown away. Said it most important election in Alberta’s history. pic.twitter.com/TKGLUAqCuv— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 1, 2023
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) applauded the promises from the UCP to lower income taxes and to further suspend the fuel tax.
“These promises would save Alberta taxpayers hundreds of dollars per year and that’s the right thing to do to help families struggling to afford mortgage payments and grocery bills,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.
Sims said lowering income taxes and suspending the fuel tax would "make our province even more affordable and that’s great for taxpayers."
Smith signed the 'No Tax Hike Guarantee' on Wednesday, promising not to increase personal or business taxes if re-elected.
“The current Taxpayer Protection Act already provides protection against the introduction of a provincial sales tax,” she said.
“But under a UCP government, we will expand the act to include personal and corporate income taxes so no government can increase them without approval from Albertans through a referendum.”
(6) comments
If she cancels that stupid arena and gets rid of the horrible LRT's, I'll believe her on the taxes. But as long as she is pouring public money into crooked construction boondoggles, I don't believe a single thing she says about anything else. Anyone who builds LRT's and uses public money to bail out billionaires who own lucrative entertainment businesses will not cut taxes in any kind of meaningful way. She needs that tax money. It's to pay the cronies who use public money to pour concrete for wealthy billionaires.
Income tax is immoral. It is a form of slavery. We need a 15-20% consumption tax to be split among all 3 levels of government as the only tax in Canada. Technology should be reducing the size of government not increasing it.
Smith needs to scrap income tax all together! Income tax is theft! Politicians are criminals and governments are criminal organizations!
The World-wide cult needs your tax money to enslave you.
They will and have killed many, to keep their coffers full and you poor.
Notley will try to turn it into tax cut for rich. That will be her talking point... accuracy is not relevant.... NDP will say anything if they think it will stick. Focus must be on small business....
That will affect everyone..... good plan to provide more money in pockets of all citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.