Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed the Alberta United Conservative Party’s No Tax Hike Guarantee, promising not to increase personal or business taxes if re-elected.
“The current Taxpayer Protection Act already provides protection against the introduction of a provincial sales tax,” said Smith at a Wednesday press conference.
“But under a UCP government, we will expand the act to include personal and corporate income taxes so no government can increase them without approval from Albertans through a referendum.”
Smith said this gives Albertans’ the final word. She added the best way to keep the economy moving and support people is to keep taxes low.
While Alberta has momentum, she said these expanded protections will bolster the economy more. Alberta is the lowest taxed province in Canada and one of the most competitive tax jurisdictions in North America.
The No Tax Hike Guarantee will keep it that way. Alberta’s low taxes, reduced red tape, and lowest inflation rate in Canada has helped grow the economy and create jobs.
Smith acknowledged this means higher revenues. This revenue will go towards healthcare, education, job training, infrastructure spending, and assistance for people struggling through the cost of living crisis.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she would raise taxes on businesses. Smith said this would drive out jobs, businesses, and investment like Notley did when she was premier.
The premier went on to say the Alberta NDP’s reckless spending will lead to higher taxes and more red tape. She said people have seen it before.
The Alberta UCP have a plan for growth while keeping taxes low. It believes higher taxes will stifle economic growth and reduce jobs, making life more difficult and less affordable.
UCP candidate Demetrios Nicolaides (Calgary-Bow) started off the press conference by saying his parents came to Calgary from Cyprus and opened a restaurant.
“With the success of their small business, they were able to give their children every opportunity they did not have and ultimately, they achieved the Alberta dream,” said Nicolaides.
Nicolaides said his family was able to have a better life because of his parents’ sacrifices. The same story repeats itself for thousands of Albertans who have created small businesses, helping to put their children through school or letting them play on a hockey team.
He said he is excited for this announcement, as it will support small businesses.
UCP candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) said Alberta’s low taxes led to record investments in industries such as hydrogen and film and television.
Schulz said Notley will put a stop to all of that. She called the NDP’s economic policies “a recipe for disaster.”
“We can’t afford to go back,” she said.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) applauded the UCP's promise to expand the Taxpayer Protection Act.
"This is excellent news for taxpayers in Alberta," said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.
"If taxpayers know that their income taxes and their business taxes will not go up here, we will have hardworking folks flocking to our province because of this Alberta advantage."
If the Taxpayer Protection Act were expanded like the UCP is promising, Sims said Alberta "would become a beacon for people who value lower taxes and an entrepreneurial spirit."
“The No Tax Hike Guarantee, keeping taxes low, and keeping more money in your pocket will ensure we keep moving Alberta forward.”
Smith said in November substantial help was on the way, as she was introducing the Inflation Relief Act and suspending the fuel tax.
“We are facing a very difficult time as a country and as a province,” she said.
For seniors and families with dependent children under 18 years of age, the Alberta government will provide $600 over six months for each child and senior. This will be targeted at middle-income families with household incomes below $180,000.
(2) comments
Why does the UCP have to continuously “promise”not to raid taxes, while
The NDP tax and spend party gets away with never having to make these promises? Once again we see the MSM allowing the communists to skate on an issue while ensuring their competitors are pigeon holed into making promises. F the NDP.!
Smith should drop taxes on small business.
