Danielle Smith

The Alberta United Conservative Party has committed to the No Tax Hike Guarantee, committing to no increase in personal or business taxes if re-elected. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed the Alberta United Conservative Party’s No Tax Hike Guarantee, promising not to increase personal or business taxes if re-elected. 

“The current Taxpayer Protection Act already provides protection against the introduction of a provincial sales tax,” said Smith at a Wednesday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why does the UCP have to continuously “promise”not to raid taxes, while

The NDP tax and spend party gets away with never having to make these promises? Once again we see the MSM allowing the communists to skate on an issue while ensuring their competitors are pigeon holed into making promises. F the NDP.!

PersonOne
PersonOne

Smith should drop taxes on small business.

