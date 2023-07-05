Facebook sign

The Trudeau government is pulling its advertising from Facebook and Instagram as negotiations heat up over C-18 the Online News Act.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Lmao...oooh I bet Zuck is absolutely furious now. Does Pablo really think that Meta (makes over $100 billion annually) gives a rats a$$ about losing $10 mil from these halfwit liberals?

rianc
rianc

Maybe they could save taxpayers money from all of their useless advertising. But then again they will just spend more money advertising on their State Propaganda media, the CBC.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Pablo till doesn't know the zipper on his pants should face forward.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Too bad they didn't pull their covid adverts three years ago. $10M is a rounding error for this government anyways.

Forgettable
Forgettable

Finally some good news for a change!

northrungrader
northrungrader

10 million dollars?! C-18 just saved Canadian taxpayers $10,000,000.00, yay!

BG Manning
BG Manning

Feels like a favour to me 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our government is not worth advertising

DonSharpe
DonSharpe

It’s wonderful news.

This gov’t has dug in and there’s no way back.

The Liberal terms were completely unrealistic, extortion actually.

Now the dominos start to fall.

Those of us with confidence that good people will find a way and the wicked will be punished are watching this with the greatest hope that it will destroy the Liberal Party.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Really, what can you say? Comedy

