GOLD

One US dollar is worth 17 cents since it was removed from the Gold Standard in 1971.

 By Matthew Horwood

After the threat of bank failures and inflation in the US, a group of American congressmen introduced a bill to return the greenback to the gold standard for the first time in more than a half-century.

Purchasing power of a US dollar

The bill, HR 2435, or the Gold Standard Restoration Act, would re-peg a standard Federal Reserve note — a dollar — to the fixed weight of gold bullion. The bill was sponsored by Reps. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) April 4.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Real money is exactly what is needed to stop the bankster criminal cabal pedo's.

