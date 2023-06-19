Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge is facing a hearing to shut down Line 5 — again.

 By Dave Naylor

A Wisconsin judge has ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to reroute a section of its controversial Line 5 pipeline and pay a local Chippewa community more than $5.2 million for illegally trespassing on its traditional reserve lands.

US District Judge William Conley further ordered on Friday Enbridge to adopt a redevelopment plan and new route for nearly 20 km of the line that crosses the Bad River reservation within 21 days and remove it entirely within three years or forego a portion of the line’s profits for every day it remains in the ground.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

rianc
rianc

The US and Eastern Canada would suffer if Line 5 is shut down. Then Eastern Canadians would be begging for oil and gas from Alberta. Much to the chagrin of the Prime Moron.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Isn't it time to give them what they want? These American states do not want ethically produced cheaper oil and gas. Ontario and Quebec do not want Alberta to produce ethically produced oil and gas. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government does not want Alberta to produce ethically produced oil and gas.

Why are we supplying ethically produced Alberta products to people who do not want them? Why?!

Let us bite the darn bullet and shut down Line 5 for extended maintenance or studies, or any reason, and give the end users exactly what they want from Alberta, nothing. Do sane Albertans have to start protesting selling our resources to customers who do not want them? Are we at that point yet?

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

martina1
martina1

Yup, if they won’t allow Keystone or Transmountain or others, why allow this one?

Big10-4
Big10-4

Shut it down!!!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

