A Wisconsin judge has ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to reroute a section of its controversial Line 5 pipeline and pay a local Chippewa community more than $5.2 million for illegally trespassing on its traditional reserve lands.
US District Judge William Conley further ordered on Friday Enbridge to adopt a redevelopment plan and new route for nearly 20 km of the line that crosses the Bad River reservation within 21 days and remove it entirely within three years or forego a portion of the line’s profits for every day it remains in the ground.
Line 5 transports 540,000 barrels of oil a day into the Great Lakes region before coming back up into Canada near Sarnia.
Although the company had previously agreed to reroute the line in 2020, it disputed the notion it was guilty of trespassing under a 1992 contract with the band that extends until 2043.
The tribe sued Enbridge in 2019 arguing that riverbank erosion posed an unacceptable environmental risk and that its contract was effectively terminated after pipeline easements expired in 2013 and weren’t renewed.
The same judge ruled last year that Enbridge was guilty of trespass but stopped short of shutting the line citing market upheaval. If Enbridge fails to reroute the line, he indicated he would order the entire pipeline to be shut down.
Although there was no formal response from Enbridge, a company spokesperson told the Washington Post it plans to appeal.
"Enbridge agrees with the court’s decision to reject the band’s argument that Line 5 must immediately shut down; however, the company disagrees with several aspects of the court’s orders, including that Enbridge is in trespass and that Line 5 must cease operations on the Bad River Reservation within three years," it said.
In court filings the company said that a rush to shut down the line would cause "extreme market turmoil" and jeopardize 6,000 jobs, including nearly $5 billion in lost economic output, increasing fuel costs by $20 million a year in Wisconsin and $30 million annually in Michigan.
Those numbers don’t include economic losses in Canada.
"Shutting down Line 5 prior to completion of the proposed relocation project would jeopardize the delivery of reliable and affordable energy to U.S. and Canadian families and businesses, disrupt local and regional economies, and violate the Transit Pipeline Treaty," Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner told Wisconsin Public Radio.
The company is awaiting approvals from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the US Army Corps of Engineers for the line rerouting and said it would take about a year to complete at a cost of $450 million.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(7) comments
The US and Eastern Canada would suffer if Line 5 is shut down. Then Eastern Canadians would be begging for oil and gas from Alberta. Much to the chagrin of the Prime Moron.
Isn't it time to give them what they want? These American states do not want ethically produced cheaper oil and gas. Ontario and Quebec do not want Alberta to produce ethically produced oil and gas. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government does not want Alberta to produce ethically produced oil and gas.
Why are we supplying ethically produced Alberta products to people who do not want them? Why?!
Let us bite the darn bullet and shut down Line 5 for extended maintenance or studies, or any reason, and give the end users exactly what they want from Alberta, nothing. Do sane Albertans have to start protesting selling our resources to customers who do not want them? Are we at that point yet?
[thumbup]
Yup, if they won’t allow Keystone or Transmountain or others, why allow this one?
Shut it down!!!
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.