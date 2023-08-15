SK Winter Storm Bison Nov 6 2022

The US is cracking down on bison fraud.

 Image courtesy of Twitter

When is a bison not a buffalo? When it’s labelled as a water buffalo.

And apparently the problem is so common it has bipartisan support from a pair of US senators who want to stop bison meat from being mislabelled on supermarket shelves.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

