Canada is mismanaging its vast natural gas resources that could help other countries reduce their own emissions under the Paris Accord, according to a new study by a US-based think tank that says the country’s policy paralysis with respect to climate change is undermining its competitive position in global LNG markets.
In fact, Canada should be using Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement to build out its natural gas sector — especially LNG — according to Eric Miller, who heads the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group and authored the arm’s length study for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. That’s because Article 6 enables companies and governments from different countries to share or trade carbon credits under what’s called the Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to reduce their own emissions — coal fired power plants in Asia, for instance.
Among the report’s recommendations, Export Development Canada should pursue a dedicated strategy to switch out coal-fired power infrastructure to cleaner, Canadian natural gas-powered infrastructure around the world, Miller wrote.
“This initiative could not only support natural gas exports but an array of services, technology, and materials exports. Canada should use the global carbon market framework to build a stronger Canadian natural gas sector and a cleaner world.”
The report says if just 20% of Asia’s coal-fired power plants were converted to natural gas, global emissions would be reduced by more than Canada’s total annual emissions. In other words, converting a relatively small share of Asia’s power infrastructure would “save a Canada” in emissions.
“Regardless of whether Canada leaves its resources in the ground, other countries will not produce or consume less energy. Doing so could in fact worsen global emissions by making way for dirtier energy sources and its suppliers,” it said.
Although natural gas is technically a “fossil fuel” the report notes that Canada’s is preferable because it is produced under a carbon price. The only other Top 10 producer with a similar tax regime is Norway.
The report further notes that gas has an outsized role to encourage the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar by providing the base level capacity to keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and the skies are grey. Even in sunny California, fully a third of its renewable energy base is backstopped by natural gas from Alberta.
However, the report also notes that nearly two decades of regulatory uncertainty with respect to emissions have put the country at a distinct competitive disadvantage to countries such as the US and Australia, “representing billions of dollars in foregone economic activity” with respect to LNG.
Miller notes that the Biden Administration has continued to support natural gas even as it has moved to limit oil development on federal lands. Indeed, Canadian natural gas producers are actually looking to the US to export LNG through the Gulf of Mexico.
The report makes several key recommendations, including:
• Recognize natural gas as an essential component of a lower carbon energy mix;
• Advance the idea that natural gas produced under a carbon price is a superior and more marketable product;
• Promote the understanding of the engineering and economics around an eventual transition from natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen;
• Build infrastructure to transport Canadian gas across Canada and to global markets;
• Align and develop more efficient regulatory processes to increase Canadian competitiveness;
• Work with First Nations across the country to expand their participation in natural gas projects;
• Pursue a comprehensive initiative to support the conversion from coal- to gas-fired power plants abroad;
• Operationalize Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement in a manner that will see it become a key driver of the Canadian natural gas sector’s growth.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
Will BRIC be the Death of the Paris Klimate Farce?
Meanwhile . . . . in the REAL World . . . . "BRIC is a grouping acronym referring to the developing countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which are identified as rising economic powers.
Very little coverage from the corrupt American media over this development. President Trump needs to to make the Biden Administration’s appeasement of China the number one issue of the 2024 election. If China takes down the United States it’s a different world. A world that the vast majority of Americans will not like living in.
The move away from the dollar (and petrodollar for oil sales) is gaining momentum in the wake of the catastrophic policies of the Biden regime. No media coverage. The biggest stories of the day are censored from the American public, leading sheep to slaughter. The dollar as the main world currency is a pillar of our strength and power. More countries are mulling a similar move."
Remember folks . . . when the USA gets a Cold, Canada gets Pneumonia . . .
These BRIC countries, with likely many more to come, make up the Vast Majority of the Globe's Population . . . what the fading Western Democracies do is of little importance . . . especially the ill-conceived Klimate Insanity that is designed to make you a slave to a tyranical state.
https://gellerreport.com/2023/04/dumping-the-dollar-bric-countries-developing-new-currency.html/?lctg=49467994
All this because we have a moron for a prime minister!
The Paris Climate Agreement is a monumental Joke . . . . it is completely irrellevant what Canada does, because even if Canada dropped off the map tomorrow, China's growing emissions would take up our Entire Output in a matter of months.
Only the so-called Western Democracies are buying the "Klimate" insanity and destroying their Economies in unison. Meanwhile between 5 & 6 BILLION folks in the rest of the World are growing their use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year.
We already have cleanest country on the planet in Canada . . . and our CO2 emissions, if that concerns you, never leave the country. The Vast Greenery that is Canada use it all up . . . . Karbon Taxes, insane Regulations & out of control Immigration are turning Canada into a Basket Case ! ! !
