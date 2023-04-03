LNG export terminal in Freeport, TX

Canadian natural gas producers are being forced to export LNG through the US Gulf of Mexico, including this terminal in Freeport Texas supplied by Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. Photo by Shaun Polczer.

 By Shaun Polczer

Canada is mismanaging its vast natural gas resources that could help other countries reduce their own emissions under the Paris Accord, according to a new study by a US-based think tank that says the country’s policy paralysis with respect to climate change is undermining its competitive position in global LNG markets.

In fact, Canada should be using Article 6 of the Paris Climate Agreement to build out its natural gas sector — especially LNG — according to Eric Miller, who heads the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group and authored the arm’s length study for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. That’s because Article 6 enables companies and governments from different countries to share or trade carbon credits under what’s called the Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to reduce their own emissions — coal fired power plants in Asia, for instance.

Canada’s global emission profile

Exporting Canadian LNG could offset the country’s entire emissions. 
Canada’s gas fields

Canada has vast natural gas resources That can be used to reduce emissions globally.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

Will BRIC be the Death of the Paris Klimate Farce?

Meanwhile . . . . in the REAL World . . . . "BRIC is a grouping acronym referring to the developing countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which are identified as rising economic powers.

Very little coverage from the corrupt American media over this development. President Trump needs to to make the Biden Administration’s appeasement of China the number one issue of the 2024 election. If China takes down the United States it’s a different world. A world that the vast majority of Americans will not like living in.

The move away from the dollar (and petrodollar for oil sales) is gaining momentum in the wake of the catastrophic policies of the Biden regime. No media coverage. The biggest stories of the day are censored from the American public, leading sheep to slaughter. The dollar as the main world currency is a pillar of our strength and power. More countries are mulling a similar move."

Remember folks . . . when the USA gets a Cold, Canada gets Pneumonia . . .

These BRIC countries, with likely many more to come, make up the Vast Majority of the Globe's Population . . . what the fading Western Democracies do is of little importance . . . especially the ill-conceived Klimate Insanity that is designed to make you a slave to a tyranical state.

https://gellerreport.com/2023/04/dumping-the-dollar-bric-countries-developing-new-currency.html/?lctg=49467994

Paul S
Paul S

All this because we have a moron for a prime minister!

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Paris Climate Agreement is a monumental Joke . . . . it is completely irrellevant what Canada does, because even if Canada dropped off the map tomorrow, China's growing emissions would take up our Entire Output in a matter of months.

Only the so-called Western Democracies are buying the "Klimate" insanity and destroying their Economies in unison. Meanwhile between 5 & 6 BILLION folks in the rest of the World are growing their use of Oil & Gas by Double Digits every year.

We already have cleanest country on the planet in Canada . . . and our CO2 emissions, if that concerns you, never leave the country. The Vast Greenery that is Canada use it all up . . . . Karbon Taxes, insane Regulations & out of control Immigration are turning Canada into a Basket Case ! ! !

