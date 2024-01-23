US woman arrested for stealing Stanley Cups — reusable ones

A California woman has knocked off the Montreal Canadiens for having the record for the most Stanley Cups.But not the kind most Canadians would think..That’s because a 23-year old Sacramento woman was arrested with 65 Stanley reusable drinking cups in her car worth more than USD$2,500 (CAD$3,370) without paying for them.Authorities in the suburb of Roseville arrested her after a shoplifting complaint where she loaded up a shopping cart and refused to stop for retail staff to pay for the merchandise before speeding off in her car.Officers spotted the suspect vehicle on the freeway and after a search, discovered more than 65 of the branded tumblers in her car taken from multiple area stores. She was subsequently charged with grand theft and DUI. Police didn’t release her name..By contrast, Les Habitants only have 24 of the coveted mugs to their credit, compared to just 12 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.The only other similarity is their collectibility..Fuelled in large part by social media sites like TikTok, customers reportedly camp overnight at retailers to scoop up limited edition versions of the containers. Stanley’s 40-once (1.2 litre) ‘Quencher’ model has been in high demand from women and younger people owing to a myriad of colours and patterns including limited edition pink and cherry red.The company has been making drinking flasks and thermoses for tradespeople since 1913.They’re also known for their durability. In November Stanley CEO Terence Reilly offered to replace a woman’s car filling a fire where her mugs was the only thing salvaged from the wreck.They retail for about $45 (CAD$60) plus tax.“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook.