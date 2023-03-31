Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson Was in Berlin this week to tout Canadian clean energy.

 Photo by CBC

He could have saved his breath — or the emissions of flying to Berlin on a Canadair jet.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson came up with mostly empty promises after he travelled to Germany this week on a trade mission to promote clean energy with more than a dozen companies, trade organizations and indigenous groups.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Ballard Power has been doing the "Hydrogen" thing since the 80s in North Vancouver. Today stock trading in the $7.00 range.

A few Days ago . . . . "Today is shaping up negative for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. The stock price has risen 6.6% to CA$7.38 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity."

At one time this Company was trading in the $80.00 range . . . I remember a Hydrogen Bus that ran to Whistler with Fuel Imported from Montreal . . . deemed too costly to operate after a time.

Likely the only thing missing is a massive Federal Govt Gift of Taxpayer Billions . . . that is sure to make this work . . . lol

Hydrogen is likely never going to be affordable or viable . . . next they may decide to make a huge Airship to save emissions . . . they could call it the Hindenburg.

