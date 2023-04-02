Walmart is not profiteering on food inflation as it saw reduced grocery profits last year, the Walmart Canada CEO told a Commons Agriculture committee.
“I want to state clearly Walmart Canada is not attempting to profit from these inflationary conditions,” testified Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara.
“In fact, Walmart Canada’s gross profit rate from its food business actually declined last year.”
Gebara would not disclose figures but said Walmart's food margins were below multi-year trends.
“Our gross profit margin from the food business is lower than previous years,” said Gebara.
Competitors like Loblaw Companies reported food profit margins averaging 3% to 4% annually, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I lived in Argentina and led the Walmart business in that country where inflation went from 20% five years ago to almost 100% last year, so I know our customers and all Canadians are feeling the pain of inflation,” said Gebara.
Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Lambton-Kent, ON) said Walmart appeared to make up for its declining margins by squeezing suppliers with “nickel and dime” fees.
“Walmart is already considered to be one of the worst in the industry for imposing fees on their suppliers,” Rood told the Agriculture committee.
“I have heard figures like $900 for missing a label on a box or bag of product or $2,000 for shorting an order, even by two boxes.”
“I’ve heard of late fines for truck drivers who were stopped because they didn’t make their appointment time because they didn’t have safety shoes on while they stayed in their own truck,” said Rood.
“The unscrupulous fee structure of mega companies like Walmart has rightly driven attention to the need for a grocery code of conduct.”
Gebara denied unfair trade practices.
“Those fees normally go both ways,” said Gebara.
“We receive cost increases.”
Liberal Tim Louis (Kitchener-Conestoga, ON) complained consolidation in the retail grocery trade left consumers with few choices.
“The previous Walmart Canada president said he felt ‘there was healthy competition in the market,’” said Louis.
“We are hearing there may be competition between a few companies in the market, but just five grocers sell over 80% of all the food we eat in Canada: Loblaw’s, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart, and Costco.”
Agriculture committee hearings on the grocery trade follow Statistics Canada data showing dramatic increases from pre-pandemic prices.
StatsCan Average Monthly Retail Prices For Selected Products indicate since 2020, Canadians have been paying more for everyday products like coffee (up 20%), onions (31%), butter (41%) and spaghetti (up 54%).
“In the current economic context, many Canadians are facing the biggest financial challenges of their lives,” the federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada wrote in a February 13 report Consumer Vulnerability: Evidence From the Monthly COVID-19 Financial Well-Being Survey.
“More are borrowing money to cover their day-to-day expenses including by using high-cost loans.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Note to the Politicians . . . Everything Rides in a Truck . . . jack up the price of Diesel with insane Karbon Taxes and the ride costs more. The price of Everything goes UP.
Borrow & Print Billions of DOLLARS and the Value of the Dollar Goes DOWN !
What you have is Dopy Canooks now working for LESS, and getting much LESS when they go to the Store to Spend their Govt DEVALUED $$$$s.
The Politicians, the so-called Finance Minister & the Crime Minister OWN this MESS!
Didn't Daddy Turdough crash the Cdn. Economy back in 1981?
I suspect we are watching a repeat . . . .
Govts monetize their own debts because it is the only way they can keep their fundamental campaign promise......."I will give you what you want and make people you don't like pay for it". Blaming the grocery stores is a distraction, they are minor players who are adapting to forces around them. The accountability rests with unsound money, the stealth tax of inflation. The interventionist stae is funded in large part by debased money. Wage earners and savers who pay their own way today and try to provide for their futures using a currency whose value is systematically diluted are always the ones who bear the cost.
The issues over the price of groceries has nothing to do with Walmart. The Federal government ran up huge deficits without anyway to finance the spending except to inflate the money supply. More dollars chasing fewer goods means higher prices at the grocery store. The responsibility for the price of groceries lies squarly at the feet of the Federal and Provincial governments. They know this and they are purposely trying to project the blame onto others. These "hearings" are a fraud and more wasted taxpayer dollars. These hearing are causing inflation because they are wasting more money and time on stupid s**t!
