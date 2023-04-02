Walmart Sign
Walmart is not profiteering on food inflation as it saw reduced grocery profits last year, the Walmart Canada CEO told a Commons Agriculture committee.

Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara

“I want to state clearly Walmart Canada is not attempting to profit from these inflationary conditions,” testified Walmart Canada CEO Gonzalo Gebara.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Note to the Politicians . . . Everything Rides in a Truck . . . jack up the price of Diesel with insane Karbon Taxes and the ride costs more. The price of Everything goes UP.

Borrow & Print Billions of DOLLARS and the Value of the Dollar Goes DOWN !

What you have is Dopy Canooks now working for LESS, and getting much LESS when they go to the Store to Spend their Govt DEVALUED $$$$s.

The Politicians, the so-called Finance Minister & the Crime Minister OWN this MESS!

Didn't Daddy Turdough crash the Cdn. Economy back in 1981?

I suspect we are watching a repeat . . . .

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Govts monetize their own debts because it is the only way they can keep their fundamental campaign promise......."I will give you what you want and make people you don't like pay for it". Blaming the grocery stores is a distraction, they are minor players who are adapting to forces around them. The accountability rests with unsound money, the stealth tax of inflation. The interventionist stae is funded in large part by debased money. Wage earners and savers who pay their own way today and try to provide for their futures using a currency whose value is systematically diluted are always the ones who bear the cost.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The issues over the price of groceries has nothing to do with Walmart. The Federal government ran up huge deficits without anyway to finance the spending except to inflate the money supply. More dollars chasing fewer goods means higher prices at the grocery store. The responsibility for the price of groceries lies squarly at the feet of the Federal and Provincial governments. They know this and they are purposely trying to project the blame onto others. These "hearings" are a fraud and more wasted taxpayer dollars. These hearing are causing inflation because they are wasting more money and time on stupid s**t!

