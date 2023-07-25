Fractured Nation

Fractured Nation 

Prominent Canadian political commentator, Aaron Gunn, has kicked off the fourth season of his hit show Politics Explained, with the first episode gettin about 200,000 views on YouTube. 

“There’s no shortage of journalism to be done,” said Gunn in a Tuesday interview. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

I watched "Fractured Nation" a couple of weeks ago and have subscribed to Aaron's youtube channel since his "Vancouver is Dying" documentary. Fractured Nation really shows just how much western Canadians are being screwed over by the east and how Quebec really gets preferential treatment.

