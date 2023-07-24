Alex Epstein

Fossil Future author Alex Epstein speaks about the anti-fossil fuel narrative at a talk hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Project at the Westin Calgary Airport on Oct. 28, 2022. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

US federal government spending on electric vehicles is wasteful, says American author Alex Epstein, an advocate of expanding fossil fuels. 

“Because it’s really forcing us to use something inferior,” said Epstein in an interview on Fox Business

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

96% of U.S Climate Data Is Corrupted, Study Shows

Much of the panic-inducing claims of a “climate emergency” we hear from in the media, often supported with scary red and fire orange-colored weather maps, are mostly based on corrupted data.

However, the goal of the “climate crisis” narrative isn’t about “saving the planet” but rather ushering policies to comply with the radical “green agenda” goals of a handful of unelected globalist elites representing the interests of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), and other non-governmental organizations.

Typically, meeting these “climate” goals involved stripping the public of their freedoms and rights to make the global masses easier to control by the few.

In recent weeks, the fear-mongering has been ramped up significantly.

https://slaynews.com/news/96-us-climate-data-corrupted-study-shows/

