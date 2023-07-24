US federal government spending on electric vehicles is wasteful, says American author Alex Epstein, an advocate of expanding fossil fuels.
“Because it’s really forcing us to use something inferior,” said Epstein in an interview on Fox Business.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“And then something inferior that threatens the viability of our grid.”
“we have a grid that's already teetering on collapse, and we're talking about dramatically increasing demand for reliable electricity while we're reducing the supply of reliable electricity.”With @DavidAsmanfox pic.twitter.com/bV2ZZumL33— Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 22, 2023
In the interview, Fox Business host David Asman said Ford has lost more than US$66,000 for every electric vehicle it has sold, adding "GM has similar losses.”
“They say they’ll be positive in a few years, but we just saw the bankruptcy of an EV truck maker that was called Lordstown that was pushed by both Republicans and Democrats.”
Asman said “we’re funneling even more tax dollars into these money losers.” He asked if this spending will ever pay off.
While Epstein is in favour of making electric vehicles cost effective, he said US President Joe Biden is trying to mandate them. He said the $2 billion the US government has spent on electric vehicles is minuscule compared to its goal of 67% of all vehicles being electric in the next nine years.
Epstein said people are choosing not to buy them at inflated, subsidized prices because they are cost ineffective. Ford's electric vehicles range in price from US$42,995 to $64,995. GM's prices range from US$26,500 to US$27,800 for the Chevy Bolt model, up to US$300,000 for a top-end electric Cadillac.
He added the US has “a grid that's already teetering on collapse and we’re talking about dramatically increasing demand for reliable electricity while we're reducing the supply of reliable electricity.”
“So we’ve got to just get this fascist behaviour out of government and let EVs compete on a free market,” he said.
Epstein, at a talk hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) at the Westin Calgary Airport in October, said governments across Canada have to promote fossil fuel development to create a fairer world.
“It is tough to persuade people about energy issues because they have been indoctrinated,” he said.
He called anti-fossil fuel movement “one where millions of people could die if they succeed.”
(1) comment
96% of U.S Climate Data Is Corrupted, Study Shows
Much of the panic-inducing claims of a “climate emergency” we hear from in the media, often supported with scary red and fire orange-colored weather maps, are mostly based on corrupted data.
However, the goal of the “climate crisis” narrative isn’t about “saving the planet” but rather ushering policies to comply with the radical “green agenda” goals of a handful of unelected globalist elites representing the interests of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), and other non-governmental organizations.
Typically, meeting these “climate” goals involved stripping the public of their freedoms and rights to make the global masses easier to control by the few.
In recent weeks, the fear-mongering has been ramped up significantly.
https://slaynews.com/news/96-us-climate-data-corrupted-study-shows/
