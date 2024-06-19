WATCH: Anti-oil activists douse Stonehenge with orange paint ahead of summer solstice

They definitely weren’t Oilers fans. Or oil fans, for that matter.Police in Wiltshire, England have arrested two anti-oil activists for defacing Stonehenge in apparent vandalism attack against one of the world’s best known landmarks.According to Bobbies: “We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon. At around noon, we responded to a report that orange paint had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects. Officers attended the scene and arrested two people on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument. Our inquiries are ongoing.”.In a statement, activist group Just Stop Oil said it was time for “megalithic action” and called for the next UK government to agree a plan to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.“Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.” It added that the powdered ‘paint’ was a corn-based concoction that will eventually wash off with rain..The protest came as thousands of druids and revellers — which tend to be a decidedly new-age crowd with ‘hippie’ values — prepared to travel to the monument for the summer solstice. Even they weren’t impressed.Although it remains open to the public, the protest drew condemnation even among staid stiff-upper-lip Brits who are clearly growing tired of the activist antics. Environmentalists noted the stones are covered in a veritable “garden” of rare lichens and fungi that could be damaged by the powder.Paul Anderson, who was visiting the stones from Newcastle upon Tyne, told The Guardian newspaper: “We were around the other side and we saw a lot of orange mist. I can’t see how that’s good publicity, doing something like that to an ancient monument. Coming from Newcastle, after the Sycamore Gap tree was felled, it beggars belief.”