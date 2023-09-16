Compostable bags

Calgary Co-op communications director Sage McIntosh has initiated a petition calling on the Canadian government to not include Co-op's compostable bags in its single-use plastics ban. 

“In December 2023, the Government of Canada will outlaw single-use plastics across the country, including Calgary Co-op’s 100% compostable shopping bags,” said McIntosh in a petition. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Not plastic yet banned?

More eco-fascism control of the slaves.

holeksa
Link?

Link?

