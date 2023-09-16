Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary Co-op communications director Sage McIntosh has initiated a petition calling on the Canadian government to not include Co-op's compostable bags in its single-use plastics ban.
“In December 2023, the Government of Canada will outlaw single-use plastics across the country, including Calgary Co-op’s 100% compostable shopping bags,” said McIntosh in a petition.
“This is despite the fact that the Calgary Co-op states that their bags contain no plastic whatsoever and are engineered to break down at local composting facilities within a 28-day timeframe.”
McIntosh said Calgary Co-op’s bags are popular with its members and are often reused as bin liners for household organic waste, constituting a second use. She added Co-op has kept more than 100 million plastic bags out of landfills with its compostable shopping bags.
The City of Calgary supports its compostable bags, stating they break down in its composting facilities. The ban as it stands now allows Co-op to sell its bags on store shelves but prevents them from being offered a few metres away at the checkout.
“This unnecessary ban could send signals that stifle the adoption and development of environmentally responsible products,” said McIntosh.
The petition will close for signatures on December 13. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) sponsored it.
Four thousand one hundred eighteen people have signed the petition as of Friday.
The province with the most signatures was Alberta at 2,634 people.
Subsequent to Alberta was Ontario (756 people). This was followed by BC (305), Saskatchewan (187), and Manitoba (68).
The petition has the minimum required 500 signatures, so it will be certified by the clerk of petitions.
Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz sent a letter to Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault in July to object to the Canadian government’s designation of plastics as toxic.
“I am concerned that this wide-sweeping ban will inadvertently punish innovative solutions and hinder real, locally-driven progress,” said Schulz.
Today, I sent a letter to @s_guilbeault objecting to the federal government’s designation of plastics as a toxic substance. Rather than recognizing real low-emissions innovation, this sweeping ban will punish innovative solutions, and hinder locally driven progress. pic.twitter.com/zHsZZjB8Xt
The Alberta government communicated its opposition to designating plastics as toxic and banning single-use plastic items on previous occasions. Schulz said the ramifications of this designation “have a negative impact on Alberta’s economy, which further inhibits our ability to invest in innovative solutions.”
