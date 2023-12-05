WATCH: CBC president doesn't rule out exec bonuses despite hundreds of layoffs

CBC/Radio-Canada President and CEO Catherine Tait didn't rule out giving its managers receive yearly bonuses in the midst of 600 employees being laid off. “We’ll be looking at that like we do all our line items in the coming months,” said Tait in a Monday interview on CBC..Since CBC was laying off employees, anchor Adrienne Arsenault asked Tait if there would be no bonuses this year. “I mean the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said a freedom of information request showed $16 million were paid in bonuses in 2022,” said Arsenault. “Can we establish that is not happening this year?” While Tait deflected from answering the question, Arsenault challenged her by saying bonuses could happen in the coming months when jobs are being cut. “Again, I’m not going to comment on something that hasn’t been discussed at this point,” said Tait. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Tait for not ruling out bonuses. "Just listen to her!" said Poilievre. The CBC doled out about $16.1 million in bonuses to staff in 2022, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) in March. READ MORE: CBC gave out $16.1 million in staff bonuses in 2022 — averaging $14K“Canadians are missing meals while many CBC staffers aren’t even missing bonuses,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “The CBC should stop handing out bonuses and stop taking so much money from taxpayers.”CBC/Radio-Canada said on Monday it expects to cut about 600 union and non-union positions to cope with budget issues, despite it being handed $1.3 billion of taxpayers’ money each year.READ MORE: CBC to cut 600 jobs amid budget problems“CBC/Radio-Canada is not immune to the upheaval facing the Canadian media industry,” said Tait. “We’ve successfully managed serious structural declines in our business for many years, but we no longer have the flexibility to do so without reductions.”