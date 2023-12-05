Business

WATCH: CBC president doesn't rule out exec bonuses despite hundreds of layoffs

CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait did not say if she will keep paying bonuses to executives when workers are being laid off.
CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait did not say if she will keep paying bonuses to executives when workers are being laid off. Courtesy CBC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Jobs
Cbc
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Budget
Catherine Tait
Staff
Layoffs
Bonuses
Adrienne Arsenault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news