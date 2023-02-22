Christy Clark

BC Liberal leadership candidate Christy Clark addresses the Vancouver arts and culture community at the Rennie Collection in the Wing Sang Building. 

 Courtesy Kris Krug/Wikimedia Commons

Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark said she never thought she would see the day where Alberta would want to leave Canada. 

“And that speaks to, Jay (Martin), I think the intense sense of alienation that people in Saskatchewan and Alberta are feeling now,” said Clark in a video. 

Jonathan Bradley

(4) comments

Paul S
Paul S

I have been an Alberta separatist for the last 5 years. I don't want to give up on Canada.... But, if Pierre Poilievre is beaten by Trudeau and the Liberals in the next federal election..... I'm done.... Time for Alberta to separate!

MLC
MLC

Christy and her Liberal government (BC does not have a competitive provincial conservative party) are one of the main reasons that BC has an NDP government. Self-entitlement/arrogance coupled with a disdain for any area outside of certain sections of the lower mainland/South Okanagan and did not result in voter adulation.

Unfortunately, in a situation similar to Canada, the lower mainland/island voted in an NDP majority with some NDP seats in the interior. The provincial Liberal party has undergone a name and hopefully perspective change so there may be the faintest glimmer of hope on a distant horizon come next election.

guest356
guest356

Dubious of the low numbers given the aggressive levels of alienation coming out of our national urinal in Ottawa. Alberta needs to take control of everything that Quebec has, and just like Saskatchewan is doing. Then, lets see if the Feds and Eastern Canada have a change of heart when their transfer payments cease and their pensions dry up due to no money coming from the province with the dirty oil and resources.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I could not care less what this unctuous glad-hander from BC has to say. How patronizing that she wants to somehow validate the opinions of people whom she generally has contempt for. Ruin your own province, leave us alone.

