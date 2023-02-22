The video starts off with Clark saying her father used to say Quebec always wants out, but Alberta wants in. Her father joked about British Columbia sitting by and being happy with where it is.
She said Canadian politicians are “trying to divide us so many different issues, but especially around this invented conflict between protecting the environment and extracting resources.”
She added the Canadian government is setting provinces against each other.
The former premier went on to say people in parts of Canada are telling Western Canada they do not want their dirty oil and filthy resources. She said energy workers end up believing their way of life is disregarded.
Clark said these people feel like the dignity of their work is being downgraded. Most of all, she said these people “feel like the rest of the country is ungrateful for what Western Canada contributes to this country.”
“And I don’t think people want to keep on giving when they don’t get any thanks,” she said.
About one-fifth of Canadians in various provinces believe their jurisdiction would be better off joining the United States and becoming an American state, according to a February 1 poll done by Research Co.
The province with the highest proportion of people who want to turn into an American state is Alberta at 21%.
The proportion of Albertans who think their province would be better off as its own country fell to 26% this month, down seven points since June and well below the all-time high of 40% registered in 2019.
I have been an Alberta separatist for the last 5 years. I don't want to give up on Canada.... But, if Pierre Poilievre is beaten by Trudeau and the Liberals in the next federal election..... I'm done.... Time for Alberta to separate!
Christy and her Liberal government (BC does not have a competitive provincial conservative party) are one of the main reasons that BC has an NDP government. Self-entitlement/arrogance coupled with a disdain for any area outside of certain sections of the lower mainland/South Okanagan and did not result in voter adulation.
Unfortunately, in a situation similar to Canada, the lower mainland/island voted in an NDP majority with some NDP seats in the interior. The provincial Liberal party has undergone a name and hopefully perspective change so there may be the faintest glimmer of hope on a distant horizon come next election.
Dubious of the low numbers given the aggressive levels of alienation coming out of our national urinal in Ottawa. Alberta needs to take control of everything that Quebec has, and just like Saskatchewan is doing. Then, lets see if the Feds and Eastern Canada have a change of heart when their transfer payments cease and their pensions dry up due to no money coming from the province with the dirty oil and resources.
I could not care less what this unctuous glad-hander from BC has to say. How patronizing that she wants to somehow validate the opinions of people whom she generally has contempt for. Ruin your own province, leave us alone.
