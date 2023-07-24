Conservative candidate Shuv Majumdar (Calgary-Heritage, AB) has won the byelection for the riding with 65.5% of the vote.
“In the thousands of conversations we had together, I know the gravity of the task we have in front of us,” said Majumdar in a Monday speech at his victory party at Bitter Sisters Brewing Company.
“For so many, the promise of Canada seems broken.”
Majumdar finished in first place with 15,803 votes (65.5%). Liberal candidate Elliot Weinstein came in a distant second with 3,463 (14.4%).
Subsequent to Weinstein was NDP candidate Gurmit Bhachu with 3,425 votes (14.2%). This was followed by People’s Party of Canada candidate Kelly Lorencz at 649 (2.7%), Green Ravenmoon Crocker at 416 (1.7%), Christian Heritage Party candidate Larry Heather at 143 (0.6%), Maverick candidate Dan Irving at 141 (0.6%), and independent candidate Donovan Eckstrom at 71 (0.3%).
These totals were after all 192 polls had reported (100%). Voter turnout was 24,111 out of 83,643 registered electors (28.8%).
Majumdar said he met a single mother while canvassing a few weeks ago, and she said she does not know if she will be living in her house by December because of high mortgage rates. For this mother, the promise of Canada seems broken.
He said seniors have seen their savings go away because of the cost of the living increasing. Their pensions have been made vulnerable after paying into the system all their life.
The Conservative candidate went on to say young couples and newcomers have seen the dream of home ownership fade away. For them, the promise of Canada seems broken.
During the thousands of conversations he had, he said he saw the hurt and pain people are going though. He acknowledged he sees these people, hears them, and thanked them for putting their trust in him.
Majumdar pledged to fix Canada for them. He said the Conservatives will “unlock trillions of dollars in natural resource wealth in this country, we will build millions of new homes, and we will unleash a new age of freedom and prosperity that restores the promise of Canada for you.”
When it comes to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, he said he is a courageous person with extraordinary conviction and backbone. He predicted Poilievre will become the next prime minister.
He said this campaign is about “the idea of who you are, what you can be, and about restoring the promise of Canada that has been broken so badly over eight long years.” Winning the Calgary-Heritage byelection is the first step in restoring the promise of Canada for every one.
Majumdar concluded by saying Canada is a place where a child born to Indian immigrants in Midnapore can go on to serve in the House of Commons and stand before people as the next MP for Calgary-Heritage.
“I’m looking forward to bringing it home, getting it done, restoring the promise of Canada,” he said.
Poilievre congratulated Majumdar for winning the byelection.
“Calgary Heritage and Canada have a new champion who will bring home lower prices, powerful paycheques and a country that works for the people who do the work,” said Poilievre.
Congratulations to common sense Conservative Shuv Majumdar on his amazing by-election win tonight.Calgary Heritage and Canada have a new champion who will bring home lower prices, powerful paycheques and a country that works for the people who do the work. pic.twitter.com/xkXvNgIMLK— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 25, 2023
Majumdar said in February it would be tough to find anyone with a more interesting resume than him.
Well known in conservative circles in Alberta and across Canada, he has become well known and respected by people of all political affiliations in his years in politics.
Should he become an MP and the Conservatives form government, it is safe to say he would be a likely choice for foreign affairs minister.
Good win, bodes well for the future.
