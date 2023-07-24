Shuv Majumdar 1

Conservative candidate Shuv Majumdar (Calgary-Heritage, AB) won the byelection, taking 65.5% of the vote.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative candidate Shuv Majumdar (Calgary-Heritage, AB) has won the byelection for the riding with 65.5% of the vote. 

“In the thousands of conversations we had together, I know the gravity of the task we have in front of us,” said Majumdar in a Monday speech at his victory party at Bitter Sisters Brewing Company. 

Shuv Majumdar 
Shuv Majumdar 2

Shuv Majumdar said he would improve Canada for hurt people. 
Shuv Majumdar 3

Shuv Majumdar concluded by saying Canada allowed a boy born to Indian immigrants in Midnapore to be elected to the House of Commons and stand before people as the next MP for Calgary-Heritage.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Good win, bodes well for the future.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.