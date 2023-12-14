WATCH: Conservative MP accuses Trudeau of covering up corruption at green slush fund

Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to protect people from embezzlement and swindling at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). “After eight years, this prime minister isn’t worth that cost,” said Barrett in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons. “When will Canadians get back their missing millions?” .Trudeau responded by saying Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has accepted the resignation of former SDTC chair Annette Verschuren. “When allegations are made and issues arise, it’s both appropriate and necessary for there to be a review of the matter,” said Trudeau. “Those investigations and reviews are currently underway and we look forward to the results of those investigations.” While Trudeau has tried to whitewash the matter, Barrett said these investigations are more in depth than he wants to believe. This is because Verschuren and SDTC Board member Guy Ouimet are under investigation by the auditor general and they have been summoned by the ethics and conflicts of interest commissioner. Verschuren ended up resigning because she was accused of favourtisim. At the SDTC, Barrett said Trudeau “was handing out millions after this minister knew that his insiders had their hand in the cookie jar.” After eights years, he said he is not worth the cost and is out of touch. “So who got rich and where did the missing millions go?” he said. Interim Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein launched an investigation into Verschuren on November 16. READ MORE: UPDATED: Ethics commissioner begins investigation into Canadian government appointee“Trudeau’s Chair funnelled over $200,000 of taxpayer money to a company where she is the CEO,” said Barrett. “Another Liberal under investigation for breaking ethics laws.”.Von Finckenstein initiated an investigation into Ouimet on Friday. READ MORE: Second Canadian government appointee under ethics investigation for $400K grant“This director funnelled $400K of taxpayer money to a company he owns,” said Barrett. “This is the second ethics investigation at Trudeau's corrupt slush fund.”