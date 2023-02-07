Scot Davidson

Scot Davidson said it is time to cut red tape and make it so government serves the people, not the other way around. 

 Courtesy Scot Davidson/Twitter

Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe ON.) said the Canadian government has not cut enough red tape, which is holding back the country. 

“The red tape is so thick they don’t even want me to shoot this video today,” said Davidson in a Monday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

I agree there is too much red tape.... but the real issue is there is too much Government. You cant turn around without some level of restrictive governance standing in your way. The cost benefit of government is tilting in the direction of Cost only.

