The video starts off with Davidson walking up to a camera with red tape stuck on it. He attempts to look through it before ripping it off.
Once the red tape comes off, he steps back and says the video will get underway. He said any Canadian who has ever had to fill out government forms knows how frustrating red tape can be.
Davidson said unnecessary, complex language is exhausting and tough to understand. He added other times it is complicated processes, long delays, and roadblocks put in place by government departments, bureaucrats, and consultants.
The Conservative MP went on to say those people “act as gatekeepers to stop anything from getting done.” The red tape makes Canada less competitive, businesses less productive, and people unsuccessful.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said red tape costs Canadians more than $11 billion every year. It drives away investment.
Davidson said red tape has serious social impacts, contributing to stress and burdens for people. This especially applies to vulnerable people and small businesses.
He said red tape and government spending reached record-breaking levels under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is making inflation and the cost of living crisis worse. While governments are larger than ever, he said outcomes have never been worse.
Davidson concluded by saying Conservatives know “we need to bring common sense back to Ottawa and make our country even more efficient.”
“We will remove the gatekeepers, eliminate the jargon, focus on opportunities, and cut red tape to make Canada the freest country on Earth,” he said.
“Together, we can get rid of Liberal red tape and put things back the way they should be — where the government serves the people, not the other way around.”
A law passed by the Canadian government in 2015 to cut federal red tape achieved little, according to a report published by the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) on January 22.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I agree there is too much red tape.... but the real issue is there is too much Government. You cant turn around without some level of restrictive governance standing in your way. The cost benefit of government is tilting in the direction of Cost only.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.