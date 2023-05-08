Candi CdeBaca

Denver Coun. Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, said white-owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black-owned businesses.

Denver Coun. Candi CdeBaca said taxes should be more redistributive to help non-white businesses succeed. 

“Instead of a BID (Business Improvement District) collecting extra taxation from the black and brown businesses that are struggling, you could be collecting those taxes from white-led businesses all over the city and redistributing them to black- and brown-owned businesses who are not part of it or who are simply just black or brown owned,” said CdeBaca in a video. 

