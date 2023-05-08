Denver Coun. Candi CdeBaca said taxes should be more redistributive to help non-white businesses succeed.
“Instead of a BID (Business Improvement District) collecting extra taxation from the black and brown businesses that are struggling, you could be collecting those taxes from white-led businesses all over the city and redistributing them to black- and brown-owned businesses who are not part of it or who are simply just black or brown owned,” said CdeBaca in a video.
Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, who is running for re-election, says white owned businesses should be taxed extra and redistributed to black owned businesses. pic.twitter.com/s9JhSdAmtj
The video starts off with CdeBaca saying capitalism was “built on stolen land, stolen labour, and stolen resources.” She said a cheque today could not undo the damages of generations of stolen wealth.
In response, she said reparations have to come in land, labour, and resources in an ongoing fashion. There are structures Denver has which could be flipped to begin to do that.
The city councillor went on to say a basic income project if it were focused could be an important way to return a cheque to a person in an ongoing fashion. In its current format, she said it is not reparations or close enough.
This is because it does not focus on non-white people. Who Denver is experimenting with for basic income is homeless people, and it is not a liveable wage, she said.
CdeBaca concluded by saying Denver has “to go far beyond welfare wages and go to prosperous wages.” She said people do not want to scrape by anymore.
“A reparations role should not be survivable,” she said.
“It should be repairing the harm which is this entire economy.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
With this logic I can rightly say "We should tax lazy coloured people more since they don't work as much...."
And this is what blatant racism talks and looks like. Wow..no words.
another racist socialist.
Coming to calgary and edmonton right away
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.