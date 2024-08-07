WATCH: Fed official says she had concerns about GC Strategies

Canadian government bureaucrat Diane Daly said she did not meet with GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth in person about ArriveCan Even though it was riddled with problems.At the time, Daly said the role she was sent to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to do was administration, co-ordinating information from various stakeholders. “I do not require discussing IT requirements with Mr. Firth,” said Daly at a Wednesday House of Commons committee meeting. “From 2020 to 2022, the issues of GC Strategies very poor documentation, errors with submissions, and slow responses to resolution for the errors had been raised with PSPC (Public Services and Procurement Canada) managers and the contactor by me and other CBSA staff.” .Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, ON) said it looks like Canadian government officials are trying to distance themselves from GC Strategies. “Who are the senior managers and the political appointees?” said Brock. “Name them please.”.Daly said these people will try to get her fired. However, Brock said she is compelled to answer as difficult as it is. In response, she said she had proof in emails and audio recordings demonstrating she had been intimidated by PSPC Director General Lysane Bolduc. “She and my senior director made me come to a meeting,” she said. GC Strategies had its security status suspended in March amid the ongoing investigation into ArriveCan. READ MORE: GC Strategies’ security status suspended in wake of ArriveCan investigationThe security status is a key requirement when bidding on most federal contracts — an aspect GC Strategies did not have to do for its sweetheart deal with the Canadian government. PSPC announced the suspension “precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements.”