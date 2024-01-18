Business

WATCH: Freeland boasts of billions in ‘decarbonization’ subsidies at WEF

Freeland is in Davos this week to attend WEF meetings
Freeland is in Davos this week to attend WEF meetingsCourtesy CPAC/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Net Zero
Chrsytia Freeland
Wef
Davos Agenda
decarbonization

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news