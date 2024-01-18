WATCH: Freeland boasts of billions in ‘decarbonization’ subsidies at WEF

Free money, anyone?Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is pitching billions of dollars of government subsidies to global elites attending the World Economic forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland as a reason to “invest” in Canada’s net-zero economy.“Canada is absolutely determined that decarbonization for us will mean more jobs, more growth, more manufacturing. And we recognize government needs to play a role to make that happen,” she told a WEF panel — ostensibly on free trade and investment.“So come invest in Canada. We believe that we have to hustle. We think this is a moment that cement is being poured for the new economy.”.In addition to massive handouts aimed at competing with the US’ USD$300 billion Inflation Reduction Act giveaway, Freeland boasted of Canada’s abundance of critical minerals and renewable energy as reasons to come and ask her government for even more — the way Volkswagen, Stellantis and Swedish battery maker Northvolt have all done.Although not as lavish as the US, Canada is offering up some $120 billion in various green incentives, handouts and tax breaks.Although Freeland’s remarks were made in the context of liberalizing global trade and investment, her Colombian cohort Susana Muhamad, who is the country’s environment minister, touted ‘decarbonization’ as a way of overthrowing the capitalist system and replacing it with a socialist utopia based on nature.She was appointed to her position in June 2022 by controversial President Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist leader and former member of the Marxist guerrilla group M-19 — or 19th of April Movement — which was responsible for hundreds of deaths..In her own remarks, she said developing new technologies to combat climate change is “produced by development and capitalism.”She said changing the energy system and eliminating greenhouse gas — which are both only made “possible” by capitalism — necessarily entails a “revolution” and replacing the entire economic and social status quo. Capitalism, she said is “extinction.” “It’s (about) changing the way we live and changing the economic system. Imagine the end of capitalism, it’s easier to think about that.”