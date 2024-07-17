WATCH: Freeland says it is up to Trudeau if she stays in her position

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can speak for himself about shuffling out of her position. However, Freeland said it is true she had a long conversation with Trudeau on Friday. “I spent a lot of Saturday with him in Mississauga and Brampton, and I was in Ottawa yesterday at a meeting with him,” said Freeland at a Tuesday press conference. “And I will offer my own perspective.” .While Canada and Canadians are facing challenges, she said they have amazing opportunities. She called Trudeau “a very eloquent guy, and he is really capable of speaking for himself.” While Trudeau can speak for himself, she said she can speak for herself. She added cabinet ministers need the support of the prime minister. That is especially true as deputy prime minister and finance minister. In order for Freeland to do her job effectively and to serve Canadians, she said she has to believe she has Trudeau’s confidence. “What I will say to everyone here speaking for myself is I do have the confidence to do my job effectively,” she said. Freeland introduced Budget 2024 in April, with Canadian corporations and people earning more than $250,000 in capital gains paying more.READ MORE: UPDATED: Budget 2024 sees tax increases on corporations, capital gains of over $250,000Those earning more than $250,000 will now have to pay taxes from one-half to two-thirds. The Canadian government estimated that will involve 0.13% of the population.The capital gains tax increase will all affect companies and trusts and is expected to impact about 12% of Canada's corporations and Canadians with an average income of $1.42 million.Trudeau confirmed on Thursday he had confidence in Freeland after reports came out saying there was tension between the Prime Minister’s Office and her. He had been asked about the possibility of replacing her as deputy prime minister and finance minister with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. The question came after a story in the Globe and Mail about conflict between the PMO and her about her leadership on the economy. This story and previous coverage in the Toronto Star indicated Carney could be replacing her.