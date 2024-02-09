WATCH: Indigenous leaders give Poilievre blanket to praise his efforts

Indigenous leaders gifted Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre with a blanket after speeches at the First Nations Resource Charge (FNRC) to honour him for his aspirations. “Dear brother and family here, Manny Jules had it in his heart amongst our leadership here to not only give Pierre a blanket, but to say in our native language, it is one of our highest powers of gifting,” said the FNRC announcer in a Thursday speech. “To cover him in his work and his journey.” .Two delegates moved their way through a group of people and went up to Poilievre with the blanket. They draped it over his shoulders. While he grabbed onto the blanket, one of the delegates put a clip on it to attach the sides together. She touched him on the chest and walked away. Once she walked away, he remained standing among the people with his hands clasped. Like the announcer said earlier, he is committed to moving forward. If people are leaders, he said they have gifts. The Conservatives’ lead over the Liberals has gone down to 10 points, dropping five points since November, according to a December poll conducted by Abacus Data. READ MORE: Poll finds Conservatives' lead drops to 10 points“It appears that the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre have made themselves less acceptable to these past Liberal supporters over the past few weeks and may have even alienated a small portion of their own past supporters, pushing most back into the Liberal fold,” said Abacus Data CEO David Coletto. “While the Conservatives still hold a sizeable 10-point lead, the likelihood they win a majority government is now up in the air if voter intentions as we measure them today were to materialize on election day.”