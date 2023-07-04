Controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney faced severe criticism from podcast host Joe Rogan for Bud Light's ongoing loss in popularity.
Controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney faced severe criticism from podcast host Joe Rogan for Bud Light's ongoing loss in popularity.
Rogan called Mulvaney “mentally ill” and an “attention whore.”
Anheuser-Busch, which owns Bud Light, suffered a significant decline in market capitalization following its partnership with Mulvaney.
During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring rapper Ice Cube, Rogan expressed his views on the Bud Light controversy.
Rogan stated companies only value people's opinions after people “boycott sh*t and it works, like this Bud Light thing.”
“Yeah, then and now, people are like. Don’t do that again, like, be careful, because look what happened at Bud Light,” said Rogan.
Joe Rogan blasted controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a “mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.” pic.twitter.com/mQvB2QxGW5— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 3, 2023
Rogan indirectly criticized Alissa Heinerscheid, the former vice-president of marketing at Bud Light, although he did not specifically mention her name.
“And the problem is also you get these people that are coming out of college like this lady who made the decision for Bud Light, you know, she’s gone through the university system,” said Rogan.
“She’s in the corporate system and she’s a woman and she thinks, you know, ‘we have to be more inclusive’ and that’s all the language everyone’s using today. So they don’t know any real people. They don’t know regular people.”
Rogan had even harsher criticism of Mulvaney.
“They have no idea, a brand like Bud Light, which is like known for blue-collar drinking people, that they like to f***ing watch football and drink Bud Light, and then all sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention w***e, and you make a big deal out of putting this person’s ‘365 days of womanhood’, you put that on a Bud Light can and they freak the f*** out,” said Rogan.
“And then Kid Rock shoots a bunch of them and then it’s on. Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you got real problems.”
“Yeah, I’m pretty sure you do,” said Ice Cube.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
I like Rogan's comments. ABI really messed up with all of this. ABI would have been wise to not get involved since it is a social political issue but Alissa coming out of university who has no knowledge of the beer market thought she knew best. If your market are blue collar workers and cowboys, they are not going to take kindly to this and celebrating some due who thinks he's a woman. These blue collar workers have real women in their life and don't want their beer celebrating a guy being a fake woman for 365 days when the real women in their lives get nothing.
