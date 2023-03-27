Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “the worst manager Canada has ever had.”
“He’s just a terrible manager,” said O’Leary in an interview with Stansberry Research.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “the worst manager Canada has ever had.”
“He’s just a terrible manager,” said O’Leary in an interview with Stansberry Research.
“He’s completely unqualified to be the CEO of Canada.”
Watch: Kevin O’Leary slams Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him “the worst manager Canada has ever had, the worst, the absolute worst.”In a recent interview with Daniela Cambone, O’Leary says he “thinks there is little chance Trudeau will be around much longer… pic.twitter.com/tLC4TOaVrA— The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) March 23, 2023
The video starts off with Stansberry Research lead media anchor Daniela Cambone asking for O’Leary’s thoughts on Trudeau. Cambone said people do not know if he will be in power by the end of the year, and the Bank of Canada is predicting zero economic growth for the next two to three quarters.
“How much trouble is Trudeau in?” she said.
O’Leary said there is a slim chance he is around by the end of this year. He added there is fatigue with him, which happens to many prime ministers who outlast their popularity.
The investor went on to say Trudeau has been a successful politician because of how long he has lasted. He said no one has been as bad as he has been.
O’Leary went on to say it is important he is gone. He called Canada “the richest country on Earth run by idiots.”
While he is not calling Trudeau an idiot, he said Canada has the worst management everywhere. He said he has to step down.
“He should do it on his own, but the electoral system will do it for him,” he said.
O'Leary endorsed former Quebec premier Jean Charest for Conservative leader in August.
READ MORE: Kevin O'Leary endorses Charest
"We need to choose the most electable leader to defeat the Trudeau Liberals,” he said.
“Polls may say that (Pierre) Poilievre can win the leadership — but those same polls show that he can’t win a federal election.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
I am likely as old as him and agree 100%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.