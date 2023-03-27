Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “the worst manager Canada has ever had.” 

“He’s just a terrible manager,” said O’Leary in an interview with Stansberry Research. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I am likely as old as him and agree 100%

