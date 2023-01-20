Trudeau 14 Dec 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to a Christmas gathering of the Liberal caucus in Ottawa, on December 14th, 2022. 

 Courtesy YouTube

The Liberals said Canada is not broken, and they are working to build it up while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is talking about tearing it down. 

“By putting Canadians first,” said the Liberals in a Thursday tweet.

(5) comments

dave_656
dave_656

Why do we allow this to continue in our country? Why is it acceptable for man who cannot even answer a simple question with a straight answer in our country's top leadership role? The utter insanity of our world today is mind-boggling.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals have had many years to improve Canada, and they have failed miserably. The biggest mess since Pierre Elliot was at the helm. Maybe Harper was not really great for the West, but many were somewhat content. Now Alberta has no reason to even remain with Canada. That is not progress from Alberta's point of view. I think I will opt to a change, doing the same thing over and over and complaining is not really a proactive approach

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

to be honest, this guy lies more than tells the truth..I expect based on what I see that this is another one.

delshay01
delshay01

Where to start with trudeath. Vaccines that cause death, taking away freedom of speech, banning media from news events because they might ask hard questions.

The list goes on and on. I feel lucky I live in Alberta, we have a premier that is on the right track.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada and it’s institutions under the vile psychotic petulant vindictive mentally insane child Trudeau is now fascist Chinada

Our PM “leader” is literally a pathologically lying psychopath who is never held to account for his obvious criminality

That’s the truth no MSM dares speak

