The Liberals said Canada is not broken, and they are working to build it up while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is talking about tearing it down.
“By putting Canadians first,” said the Liberals in a Thursday tweet.
“By supporting those who need it most.”
Canada isn’t broken. And while Pierre Poilievre is talking Canada down, we’re building it up.By putting Canadians first. By supporting those who need it most. And by growing an economy that works for all Canadians.Let’s keep moving forward! pic.twitter.com/9qifbTQfcE— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 19, 2023
The Liberals said they are “growing an economy that works for all Canadians.”
They asked people to keep moving forward.
They included a video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the tweet, where he says Poilievre might “choose to undermine our democracy by amplifying conspiracy theories.” Trudeau said it is Poilievre’s choice how he wants to brand himself.
“But when he says that Canada is broken, that’s where we draw the line,” he said.
While better is always possible in Canada, he said he does not accept people and politicians talking down the country. He said Canada is not broken.
Macdonald-Laurier Institute policy analyst and outreach coordinator Melissa Mbarki asked if Trudeau was committed to an economy working for all Canadians.
“How do you describe your oil and gas transition plan and leaving workers to find janitor or driving jobs?” said Mbarki.
An economy that works for all Canadians eh? How do you describe your oil & gas transition plan and leaving workers to find janitor or driving jobs?— Melissa Mbarki (@MelissaMbarki) January 19, 2023
Freedom Convoy co-organizer Benjamin Dichter said Canada is not broken, but the Liberals are.
“The BlackFace regime broke it,” said Dichter.
Canadá isn’t broken, the liberal party is broken. The BlackFace regime broke it.— BJDichter HonkingForFreedom.com (@BJdichter) January 20, 2023
Poilievre said on December 15 Trudeau has harmed the supplies Canadians need to survive.
“So Trudeau is mad that I said everything feels broken,” said Poilievre.
“He broke them.”
So Trudeau is mad that I said everything feels broken.He broke them. pic.twitter.com/3MyLtLRXdX— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 15, 2022
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Why do we allow this to continue in our country? Why is it acceptable for man who cannot even answer a simple question with a straight answer in our country's top leadership role? The utter insanity of our world today is mind-boggling.
Liberals have had many years to improve Canada, and they have failed miserably. The biggest mess since Pierre Elliot was at the helm. Maybe Harper was not really great for the West, but many were somewhat content. Now Alberta has no reason to even remain with Canada. That is not progress from Alberta's point of view. I think I will opt to a change, doing the same thing over and over and complaining is not really a proactive approach
to be honest, this guy lies more than tells the truth..I expect based on what I see that this is another one.
Where to start with trudeath. Vaccines that cause death, taking away freedom of speech, banning media from news events because they might ask hard questions.
The list goes on and on. I feel lucky I live in Alberta, we have a premier that is on the right track.
Canada and it’s institutions under the vile psychotic petulant vindictive mentally insane child Trudeau is now fascist Chinada
Our PM “leader” is literally a pathologically lying psychopath who is never held to account for his obvious criminality
That’s the truth no MSM dares speak
