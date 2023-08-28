Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
American transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was crowned Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards.
“I’m really shocked because the only award I would ever maybe win was maybe a Tony Award, but now I’m a musical theatre gal with a Streamy,” said Mulvaney at the Sunday event.
“Theatre TikTok, we made it to the mainstream.”
Mulvaney made a TikTok video 532 days ago which became his Days of Girlhood series. He said his life has been changed for the better.
On the flipside, he said there has been “an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, ” acknowledging the transgender community and allies are feeling it.
Looking around the room, he said he “sees so many amazing allies that have platforms.” Allyship needs to look differently.
People have to support transgender people passionately and proudly. He said the transgender and creator communities have a commonality, being that people often underestimate them. If transgender influencers can convince people to buy $22 Erewhon smoothies, he said they have made great accomplishments.
Mulvaney concluded by saying he loves the crowd and thanked them.
“I’m going to go have a beer and I love ya,” he said.
Mulvaney said in June his partnership with Bud Light led to him facing more bullying and transphobia than he would have imagined.
“I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t,” he said.
“I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired.”
“I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.” Dylan Mulvaney breaks her silence, addresses the Bud Light controversy for the first time. Says she’s been abandoned by Anheuser-Busch. pic.twitter.com/o4PxIo5T9c
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.