WATCH: Musk says woke advertisers can go 'f---' themselves

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he did not care if companies pull ads from the platform because he disagrees with wokeness. “If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f--- yourself,” said Musk in a Wednesday interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit. “Go f*ck yourself.” .New York Times columnist and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin had asked him if he wanted woke companies to advertise with Twitter. “What do you mean?” said Sorkin. Since Musk does not care about woke companies, he asked if that is clear. He admitted he hopes it is. Musk accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of trying to crush free speech in Canada on October 1. READ MORE: Elon Musk criticizes Trudeau for ‘trying to crush free speech in Canada’“Shameful,” he said..He was commenting on the Canadian government announcing all online streaming services offering podcasts must register with it to permit regulatory controls.