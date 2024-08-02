WATCH: NDP MP has meltdown over motion to investigate green energy fund

NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, ON) became angry and accused the Conservatives of poisoning the well by bringing forward a motion to investigate corruption and waste at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). While the Conservatives will get a moment of glory and clips, Masse said it will not get what it wants at the committee hearing until it ensures proper procedures are carried out. “Because that’s the history of this committee,” said Masse in a Thursday speech at a House of Commons committee hearing. “I’m sticking with it when I go back to make this place work.”.If the Conservatives want to come back and bring forward motions about SDTC, he said shame on it. “It’s whining, complaining, sad, irresponsible, and shows a lack of class for a party that’s supposed to be saying that they’re going to be the next government,” he said. This ordeal comes after Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein said on July 24 former SDTC chair Annette Verschuren failed to comply with some provisions of the Conflict of Interest Act. READ MORE: Ethics commissioner finds former fed agency chair violated ethics lawsIn particular, von Finckenstein said she failed to comply with Subsection 6(1) (decision-making) and Section 21 (duty to recuse) under the Conflict of Interest Act. “When a conflict of interest arises, recusal — not abstention — is the proper way to manage it,” said von Finckenstein.