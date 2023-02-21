NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre) says white supremacy is tied into the oil and gas movement.
“That is anti-indigenous, that targets indigenous communities, that targets environmental justice activists,” said Green in a Tuesday video.
“And it’s real for me.”
Sign up HERE if you're sick of the Liberal-NDP war on Canadian energy: https://t.co/hyh1y0ylRW pic.twitter.com/SUq1tblnfK— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 21, 2023
The video starts off with Green speaking about white supremacist violence and what it looks like and feeds into. He said white supremacy is connected to conspiracy theories and the Wexit movement.
Green responded by quote tweeting the initial video and saying it was what “far-right Conservative troll farms are posting around today.”
“No wonder the cowards didn't want to post it in its entirety,” he said.
“They want you to forget that someone loaded their truck with weapons and drove across the country to the PMs house.”
Here is the full video of the clip that far-right Conservative troll farms are posting around today. No wonder the cowards didn't want to post it in its entirety. They want you to forget that someone loaded their truck with weapons and drove across the country to the PMs house. https://t.co/sINKxh0FsL— Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) February 21, 2023
Green introduced a motion in the House of Commons on January 31 to condemn Fox News host Tucker Carlson for joking the United States should invade Canada.
READ MORE: WATCH: NDP MP introduces motion condemning Tucker Carlson for joking about US invasion of Canada
"I believe you will find unanimous consent for the following motion," he said.
House Speaker Anthony Rota asked people opposed to the motion to say nay. Several MPs could be heard yelling nay.
Watch how Conservative MPs reject an NDP motion to call on the House of Commons to condemn comments made by @FoxNews personality @TuckerCarlson to use the US armed forces to “liberate Canada of Justin Trudeau”. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GMVzFT3htE— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) February 1, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
As misery loves company, it's easy to understand why Green insists on membership with Trudope's bobblehead gang. A ride to the train station for all this group, would solve a lot of problems.
The difficulty lies in the socialist (usually politically extreme left) point of view that autocracy is the only venue for social justice. This results in the absolute internalized belief that anyone not of a similar point of view is a destructive and most likely extremist segment of society. They have difficulty calling them 'criminals' as that would possibly also include the obviously downtrodden by systemic racist etc. policies individuals who are merely drug/human trafficking to satisfy their legitimate social needs......
(Un)Fortunately these pontificating individuals are well aware that inane and obviously racially motivated comments, (that would result in being deleted/banned should they be by other groups), will attain them political traction from their peers and much of the msm/legacy media.
They do however have the right of free speech even though they attempt to stifle others.
MP Matthew Green voted Yes to the Emergency Act. His boss is continuing to prop up the biggest racist in our recent history. When you clean up your own house, you may tell us how to clean ours, lead by example, otherwise STFU.
Paper-Canadian politicians serving up red meat for their base. Gotta love diversity.
Troll farm? Is there daily tours?
This maggot is the face of terrorism and fascism within Canada
Anyone he disagrees with is automatically “far Right white supremest”
Only total submission is acceptable.
