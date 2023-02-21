Matthew Green

NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre) says white supremacy is tied into the oil and gas movement. 

“That is anti-indigenous, that targets indigenous communities, that targets environmental justice activists,” said Green in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

As misery loves company, it's easy to understand why Green insists on membership with Trudope's bobblehead gang. A ride to the train station for all this group, would solve a lot of problems.

MLC
MLC

The difficulty lies in the socialist (usually politically extreme left) point of view that autocracy is the only venue for social justice. This results in the absolute internalized belief that anyone not of a similar point of view is a destructive and most likely extremist segment of society. They have difficulty calling them 'criminals' as that would possibly also include the obviously downtrodden by systemic racist etc. policies individuals who are merely drug/human trafficking to satisfy their legitimate social needs......

(Un)Fortunately these pontificating individuals are well aware that inane and obviously racially motivated comments, (that would result in being deleted/banned should they be by other groups), will attain them political traction from their peers and much of the msm/legacy media.

They do however have the right of free speech even though they attempt to stifle others.

northrungrader
northrungrader

MP Matthew Green voted Yes to the Emergency Act. His boss is continuing to prop up the biggest racist in our recent history. When you clean up your own house, you may tell us how to clean ours, lead by example, otherwise STFU.

guest800
guest800

Paper-Canadian politicians serving up red meat for their base. Gotta love diversity.

G K
G K

Troll farm? Is there daily tours?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This maggot is the face of terrorism and fascism within Canada

Anyone he disagrees with is automatically “far Right white supremest”

guest800
guest800

Only total submission is acceptable.

