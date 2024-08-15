WATCH: One Per-Center butchers his classic Harley Hog to protest DEI policies

It was the ultimate sacrifice.But Brian Lanckiewicz, owner of Columbia Fence in Columbia Station, Ohio said he had no other choice but to blow up his prized classic Harley-Davidson Electra Glide on social media to protest the company’s “woke” DEI policies.A new one goes for close to $50,000.In a 13 minute video posted to YouTube, the self-described One Per-Center pelts the poor machine with everything from a pair of Rambo-style M-60s, an M-134 Gatling gun and a pair of 50 caliber machine guns.Finally, he finishes it off by detonating an oil drum with a drone, creating a miniature mushroom cloud for good measure..In the video, he said he was prompted to destroy the prized machine amid revelations that Harley-Davidson had gone “total woke” with its DEI policies that included sponsorship of local Pride events, promoting climate change and electrification and discriminatory hiring practices.Lanckiewicz goes on to say DEI policies will “destroy” America and everything it stands for. “F*** that sh*t.”“This isn’t something I’m proud of, but I had to do it,” he says. “And if you’re silent, you’re just as guilty.”The campaign to expose the iconic motorcycle maker has been led by anti-woke crusader Robby Starbucks who has successfully convinced other American companies like John Deere and Tractor Supply to reverse their own DEI policies..It’s just the latest in a “complete rebellion” that has seen Harley owners protest their iconic and beloved company.In a post to Twitter (“X”) he said Harley-Davidson can still win back its customers by ending all donations to “divisive” social causes, firing its German-born CEO Jochen Zeitz, dropping all white male focused diversity training and repatriating all motorcycle production back to the US from countries like Thailand — among others.He’s calling for the company to issue a public statement apologizing for “falling out of alignment” with Harley riders Ala Tractor Supply and Deere.“Do all of this and Harley bikers will forgive the brand and move on. Be silent, defiant or give corporate word salad and riders will never forgive the brand, resulting in the slow death of a once great American icon,” he wrote.