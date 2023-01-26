Trudeau and Poilievre

Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not keeping interest rates low like he said he would. 

“People believed them — and racked up massive personal debts,” said Poilievre. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

MLC
MLC

Liberal/subNDP credibility - a new oxymoron.

The difficulty is the indifference to the issue and complete lack of empathy from the Liberal/subNDP government. The continuing support from much of the msm/legacy media can only be rationalized by corporate greed - based on continued or increased funding.

As frequently noted, much of the issue resulted from the voting public and concern that will only minimally change.

It didn't require an intelligence analyst or economic guru to theorize the results of poorly managed excess spending coupled to ensuring some form of autocratic social philosophy subjugating any interest in the overall economy.

Perhaps this was the overall rationale supporting the deliberate polarization of the Canadian populace.

